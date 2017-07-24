I would like to enquire about Interworld Electronics

The VPC-5600S is a fanless in-vehicle network video recorder from Interworld Electronics based on Intel 7th Generation Core i processor. The in-vehicle embedded controller from Aaeon is a high performance standalone embedded PC featuring four Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) ports for connection to IP cameras.

The Intel Core i3-7100U 2.0GHz multi-core processor in the VPC-5600S provides an advanced embedded computing platform. Intel Core i5/i7 processor options are also available.

Key features of the VPC-5600S in-vehicle network video recorder include two SODIMM sockets supporting up to 32GB of DDR4 system memory; operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C; six Gigabit RJ-45 Ethernet connectors (4xPoE), four USB 3.0, one CANBUS port and two SIM slots for communication, two 2.5" drive bays and one mSATA slot for hard drives or SSDs, three full size Mini-Card slots for system expansion, and eight digital I/O and audio line in and line out, all provided as I/O connections; and DisplayPort and HDMI connections for video output allowing multiple displays to be simultaneously connected.

The VPC-5600S has passed extensive environmental testing and conforms to the eMARK 13 standards for electrical disturbances to road vehicle equipment, and MIL-STD-810G for protection from vibration and shock.

The design of the VPC-5600S delivers multiple advantages such as the fanless operation reducing the possibility of airborne corrosive or conductive materials entering the system; rugged construction allowing the system to survive the constant vibration of in-vehicle environments; redundant SIM slots ensuring critical safety communication and telemetry; and standardised I/O ports simplifying vehicle system integration.

The VPC-5600S operates on 9 to 36 VDC power supplies to support +12VDC and +24VDC vehicle power, while built-in intelligence prevents undue vehicle battery discharge.

The VPC-5600S is ideal for vehicle video recording applications, passenger information systems or transport controller applications.

For more information, please visit the Interworld Electronics website www.ieci.com.au or call +613 9593-7555.