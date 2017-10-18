Fanless embedded system for transportation applications

I would like to enquire about Interworld Electronics

Interworld Electronics has introduced a new range of fanless box PCs from Axiomtek designed specifically for transportation applications. Axiomtek’s tBOX324-894 Series box PCs are eMark, ISO7637, EN50155, EN50121 and DNV2.4 certified as well as IEC60945 compliant for use in vehicle, rail and marine applications.

The tBOX324-894 Series fanless embedded computer is powered by a 7th Generation Intel Core i3/i5/i7 processor with up to 32GB of DDR4 system memory.

Measuring only 288 x 211 x 86 mm and weighing 5kg, the fanless embedded system supports a wide operating temperature ranging from -40°C to +70°C and a wide input voltage range from 9 to 36V. The fanless design of the tBOX324-894 Series coupled with its wide temperature range ensures long-term reliable operation in industrial and transport environments.

Key features of the tBOX324-894 Series also include four Gigabit RJ-45 Ethernet connectors, four USB 2.0 ports, one isolated RS232 port and three isolated RS-232/422/485 ports and 8-bit DI/O; optional M12 connectors available for Ethernet and input power; two 2.5" 9.5mm SATA hard drives and a CFast card that can be internally mounted for operating system and data storage; and dual video output supported via VGA and DVI connectors.

Expansion is possible via three full-size PCI Express Mini Card slots. Available expansion modules include 3G/4G, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, GPS, CANbus, Video and Audio allowing the tBOX324-894 Series to be customised for transportation applications. A SIM card slot is also provided for 3G/4G connections.

The tBOX324-894 Series is the ideal choice for M2M intelligent systems in railway, marine, and vehicle applications.

Please visit the Interworld Electronics website for more information.