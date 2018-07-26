Search
Fanless embedded box PCs with 6th/7th gen Intel Core Processors

By Interworld Electronics 26 July 2018
article image BOXER-6640 embedded box PC
Interworld Electronics announces the release of the BOXER-6640 multi-core embedded controller from Aaeon. The BOXER-6640 is a high performance standalone embedded PC that combines a 6th or 7th generation Intel Core i socket type processor with fanless operation, extensive I/O, compact size and robust construction.

Based on the Intel H110 chipset to provide a state-of-the-art multi-core embedded platform, the BOXER-6640 embedded box PCs come with processor options such as 7th generation Core i7-7700T, i5-7600T and i3-7300T as well as 6th generation Core i7-6700TE, i5-6500TE and i3-6100TE.

The BOXER-6640 is equipped with two SODIMM sockets supporting up to 32GB of DDR4 system memory, two Gigabit RJ-45 Ethernet connectors, four USB 3.0 ports, three USB 2.0 ports, three RS-232 ports, one RS-232/422/485 port and 8-bit DI/O. A 2.5" SATA hard drive or an mSATA SSD can be internally mounted for the operating system and data storage.

System expansion is possible via two full size Mini-Card slots and one LPC connector. The on-board Intel HD graphics engine supports high resolution displays and provides two HDMI or DP outputs via a combination connector and one VGA output.

The BOXER-6640 is designed for long-term reliable operation in industrial and embedded environments, thanks to its unique heat sink and fanless design coupled with an operating temperature range of -20°C to +55°C. The BOXER-6640 can be powered from a 9~36V DC source. An optional 100~240VAC power pack is also available.

