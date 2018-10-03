FABS Series food grade stainless steel HMI panel PCs

Interworld Electronics introduces a new line of food grade stainless steel HMI panel computers powered by Intel Celeron N2930 with 4GB DDR3L 1333MHz on-board memory.

The FABS Series from Aplex Technology has been optimised to meet the hygienic design requirements of DIN EN 1672-2 and DIN 42115, Part 2. These European standards establish extremely strict rules and conditions for the food and beverage industry. By meeting these standards, the FABS Series provides state-of-the-art food safety features, avoiding any health risks associated with poor hygiene or contamination that may occur during production.

Key features of the FABS Series stainless steel HMI panel PCs include screen sizes from 7" to 21.5" with 7H anti-scratch highly durable PCT touch screen; SUS 304/316 grade stainless steel; IP66/ IP69K rated water-and dust-proofing; food-standard silicone rubber strips and sealant material (FDA 21 and CFR 177.2600); minimised grooves and gaps allowing liquid to freely flow over the surface preventing any accumulation of substances that may cause contamination; reliable operation and ease of cleaning; and extensive I/O interfaces.

I/O interfaces in the FABS Series include 2 x COM, 2 x GbE LAN ports, 2 x USB3.0 and more alternatives via internal expansion modules and cards. Communication and network options include 3G/ 4G LTE/ Wi-Fi/ BT/ GPS/ RFID/ NFC/ POE. An easily accessible internal 2.5” SATA3 HDD allows the operating system and data storage to be upgraded if required. Support for panel and VESA mounting makes the FABS Series convenient to install.

The FABS Series supports DC 9~36V power input and an operating temperature range of 0°C~50°C with a wide range -20°C~60°C option also available. Operating system support includes Windows Embedded 7, 8.1, Windows 10 IoT 2016 and Linux.

The FABS Series bridges the gap between information technology and operation technology for monitoring and control applications to provide a high performance system that is safe, hygienic and reliable.