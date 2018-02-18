Expandable box PCs supporting high end graphics cards

Interworld Electronics announces the release of the new IPC962-511-FL-DC from Axiomtek, a range of high performance fanless compact PCs featuring a wide operating temperature range for harsh environment applications.

Powered by a 7th/6th generation Intel Core or Celeron processor, the new expandable box PCs are equipped with dual DDR4-2133 SO-DIMM slots supporting up to 32GB system memory. Key features of Axiomtek’s new embedded systems include rich front-facing I/O connectors, including two Gigabit LAN ports, four USB 3.0 ports, one VGA, one HDMI, one 3-pin terminal block, and one audio (Mic-in/out); full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot for 3G/4G, GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth applications; two easily-swappable 2.5" HDDs available for extensive storage needs; and a user-friendly AT/ATX DIP switch allowing automatic and manual operation control.

The customisable modular design of the IPC962-511-FL-DC allows the end user to choose from a range of serial and digital I/O options. Three optional I/O modules are available, including a 4-port RS-232/422/485 module; an isolated 8-in/8-out DIO module; and a 2-port isolated RS-232/422/485 with 4-in/4-out DIO module. Additionally, the IPC962-511-FL-DC provides two PCI/PCIe expansion slots with one PCIe[x16] and one PCIe[x4], one PCIe[x16] and one PCI, or 2 PCI slots. With PCIe[x16] expansion slots, the IPC962-511-FL is capable of supporting high end video cards for graphics intensive applications.

The wide operating temperature range of -10°C to +60°C, and wide range 19V - 30V DC power input make the IPC962-511-FL-DC ideal for mission-critical environments. An optional cooling fan kit is also available.

The IPC962-511-FL-DC is compatible with Windows 10 and Linux operating systems and supports Axiomtek’s exclusive AXView software for smart device monitoring and remote management IoT applications. The ruggedised IP40-rated IPC962-511-FL-DC is designed for industrial applications that require high end processing, I/O flexibility and reliability under harsh environments.