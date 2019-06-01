Ethernet media converters for harsh environments

I would like to enquire about Interworld Electronics

Interworld Electronics introduces a new range of Ethernet media converters from Schmidt Electronics, designed to provide transparent conversion between copper and fibre networks in harsh industrial or outdoor environments.

The new Ethernet media converters are housed in small rugged multipurpose enclosures that can be DIN-rail or wall-mounted. Suitable for IP surveillance, traffic monitoring and security applications in space constrained critical environments, these media converters support both switch mode and converter mode operation with advanced functions such as Link Fault Pass-through (LFP) as well as far end fault functions on the fibre (FX) port and transient suppression on the RJ45 (TX) port.

The media converters can be powered from an AC or DC power source. Screw terminals are provided allowing 18V - 36VAC or 12V - 60VDC to be connected directly to the unit.

The converters can tolerate operating temperatures from -40 to +75°C to maintain reliable network connections in harsh environments.

Key features of Schmidt’s new Ethernet media converters include small rugged enclosure; switch mode and converter mode; DC or AC power support; ESD protection diodes on the RJ45 port; and extended temperature specifications -40~+75°C

For more information, please visit the Interworld Electronics website http://www.ieci.com.au or call 613 9593-7555.