Embedded Box Computers by Interworld Electronics

Energy efficiency, rugged and reliable small footprint computers with certificated embedded OS support, Box PCs from Interworld Electronics provide a high performance solution for industrial control applications. Box PCs fall into three categories: Expandable, Compact and Ultra-slim.

Expandable Box PCs provide bus expansion options for add-in cards

Common computer card expansion slots include PCI and PCI-Express. Models with one or two expansion slots are available. When two slots are provided the units can usually be configured with either two PCI slots or two PCI-e slots or one of each. Expandable Box PCs are medium sized systems that provide extensive connectivity options. Features include:

Fanless operation

High end processors

PCI and PCI-Express expansion slots

Multiple COM ports, USB ports, Ethernet Ports and WiFi

Memory and Sim Card slots, Digital I/O and dual Video outputs

High vibration and shock protection

Wide Temperature Range

Wide range DC power input

Compact Box PCs for space constrained applications

These small sized fanless embedded computers are ideal for demanding industrial environments where space is limited. Available with medium to high end processors options Compact Box PCs provide all the functionality of Expandable Models except for the expansion slots.

Ultra-slim Box PCs for embedded control applications

Ultra-slim Box PCs are less than 50mm high and are ideal for adding computing power to existing equipment. Some models are so small that they can be held in the palm of your hand. Others provide VESA mounting holes allowing the computer to be mounted behind a monitor converting it into a high performance Panel PC. While their small size limits the number of I/O connections, Ultra-slim Box PCs feature:

Fanless operation

Energy efficient processors

Multiple COM ports, USB ports, Ethernet Ports, WiFi and Video outputs

High vibration and shock protection

Low power consumption

In addition, Interworld Electronics offers special purpose industrial PCs such as fully sealed stainless steel units, Rail Certified fanless PCs and in-vehicle based PCs.