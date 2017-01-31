Search
Home > Industrial Computers and Software > Computers and Accessories > Interworld Electronics > Embedded Box Computers by Interworld Electronics

Embedded Box Computers by Interworld Electronics

by Interworld Electronics
Visit Website
Ultra-Compact wide temperature Fanless PC
Ultra-Compact wide temperature Fanless PC
  • Ultra-Compact wide temperature Fanless PC
  • Intel 6th Gen Core i Fanless Embedded PC with PCI/PCI-e Expansion Slots
  • Advanced Fanless Embedded Controller with PCI Expansion
  • Compact Fanless Box PC
  • Intel 6th Gen Core i Low Profile Embedded Control PC
logo
03 95937555

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

Energy efficiency, rugged and reliable small footprint computers with certificated embedded OS support, Box PCs from Interworld Electronics provide a high performance solution for industrial control applications. Box PCs fall into three categories: Expandable, Compact and Ultra-slim.

Expandable Box PCs provide bus expansion options for add-in cards

Common computer card expansion slots include PCI and PCI-Express. Models with one or two expansion slots are available. When two slots are provided the units can usually be configured with either two PCI slots or two PCI-e slots or one of each. Expandable Box PCs are medium sized systems that provide extensive connectivity options. Features include:

  • Fanless operation
  • High end processors
  • PCI and PCI-Express expansion slots
  • Multiple COM ports, USB ports, Ethernet Ports and WiFi
  • Memory and Sim Card slots, Digital I/O and dual Video outputs
  • High vibration and shock protection
  • Wide Temperature Range
  • Wide range DC power input

Compact Box PCs for space constrained applications 

These small sized fanless embedded computers are ideal for demanding industrial environments where space is limited. Available with medium to high end processors options Compact Box PCs provide all the functionality of Expandable Models except for the expansion slots.

Ultra-slim Box PCs for embedded control applications 

Ultra-slim Box PCs are less than 50mm high and are ideal for adding computing power to existing equipment. Some models are so small that they can be held in the palm of your hand. Others provide VESA mounting holes allowing the computer to be mounted behind a monitor converting it into a high performance Panel PC. While their small size limits the number of I/O connections, Ultra-slim Box PCs feature:

  • Fanless operation
  • Energy efficient processors
  • Multiple COM ports, USB ports, Ethernet Ports, WiFi and Video outputs
  • High vibration and shock protection
  • Low power consumption

In addition, Interworld Electronics offers special purpose industrial PCs such as fully sealed stainless steel units, Rail Certified fanless PCs and in-vehicle based PCs.

Interworld Electronics information and contact details

Downloads

PDF
Advanced Fanless Embedded Controller with PCI Expansion
(310 Kb)
 PDF
Compact Fanless Box PC
(590 Kb)
 PDF
Intel 6th Gen Core i Low Profile Embedded Control PC
(228 Kb)
 PDF
Ultra-Compact wide temperature Fanless PC
(203 Kb)
 PDF
Waterproof Stainless Steel Box PC
(497 Kb)
 PDF
In-Vehicle Fanless Embedded PC
(340 Kb)
 PDF
A New Breed of Industrial PC
(177 Kb)
 PDF
Different Form Factor Industrial PCs
(156 Kb)

Related Interworld Electronics News

Supplier news
ARCHMI-932 Series rugged industrial all-in-one HMI computers for industry
31/01/17 - Interworld Electronics announces a new range of rugged panel PCs designed specifically for industrial applications.
Supplier news
Interworld Electronics releases waterproof stainless steel box PC
18/08/15 - Interworld Electronics announces the release of a new range of waterproof stainless steel box PCs from Aplex.
Supplier news
Interworld Electronics releases rugged fanless ultra compact embedded controllers from Aaeon
20/04/15 - Interworld Electronics introduces a new range of ultra compact embedded controllers from Aaeon designed for advanced computing applications.
Supplier news
Interworld Electronics releases new 21.5” fanless multi-touch computers
27/11/14 - Interworld Electronics introduces ACP-5217, a new line of 21.5” fanless multi-touch computers featuring a rugged design for industrial applications.
Supplier news
Interworld Electronics releases embedded controller with isolated communications ports
08/09/14 - Interworld Electronics introduces the AEC-6913 embedded controllers from Aaeon.
View all Interworld Electronics news

Contact Interworld Electronics

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
933 Glenhuntly Rd
Caulfield South
VIC 3162
Tel: 03 95937555
Fax: 03 9563 5033

Contact Interworld Electronics

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Fanless PCs | Industrial PCs | Embedded Control Systems | Embedded Controllers | Embedded Industrial Pcs | Embedded PC Controllers | Fanless Box PCs | Fanless Embedded Box PCs | Fanless Embedded Pcs | Fanless HMI Panel PCs | Fanless Panel PCs | Industrial Box PCs | Industrial Embedded Pcs |
View All