DSM Series console servers with dual gigabit Ethernet ports for faster access

Interworld Electronics presents the DSM Series serial console servers, providing secure remote access to RS232 console ports on servers, routers, switches, firewalls and other network elements. This allows system administrators to manage and troubleshoot network devices from any location.

The latest DSM models now feature dual gigabit Ethernet ports to provide fast access, 4G LTE modem support for out-of-band access, optional straight through pinouts for easy Cisco Server integration and RESTful API support. In addition, robust security and authentication features ensure that your critical network elements remain secure.

The DSM Series can monitor network equipment, constantly watching for significant changes. Network managers are promptly notified via SNMP trap or email when high temperature readings, full port buffers, invalid access attempts and other events are detected.

The DSM Series provides 8, 24 or 40 RJ45 RS232 serial ports that can be individually accessed by number, name, or group. The DSM also allows direct connections using TCP port assignments. Each DSM serial port can be separately configured using simple menu driven commands to set the port password, data rates, flow control and other operating parameters.

The full matrix capability of the DSM allows you to easily connect any two ports on the switch, even when the ports are using different communications settings.

Secure Shell (SSHv2) encryption and address-specific IP security masks prevent unauthorised access to command and configuration functions. The DSM also provides four different levels of security for user accounts: Administrator, SuperUser, User and ViewOnly. The Administrator level provides complete access to all serial port connection/ disconnection commands, status displays and configuration menus. The SuperUser level allows control of serial ports, but does not allow access to configuration functions. The User level allows access to only a select group of Administrator-defined serial ports. The ViewOnly level allows you to check unit status, but does not allow control of serial ports or access to configuration menus.

The DSM allows remote authentication with full support for Radius, Kerberos, LDAP and TACACS capability. An invalid access lockout feature provides additional security.

For more information, please visit the Interworld Electronics website www.ieci.com.au or call 613 9593-7555.