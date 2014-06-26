Search
Home > Test & Measurement > Data Loggers and Recorders > Interworld Electronics > Data Logging by Interworld Electronics

Data Logging by Interworld Electronics

by Interworld Electronics
Visit Website
MSR145WD Datalogger
MSR145WD Datalogger
  • MSR145WD Datalogger
  • MSR160 Datalogger
  • MSR165 Datalogger
  • MSR225 Datalogger
logo
03 95937555

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

The MSR Data Loggers are highly suited to a wide range of data collection and monitoring tasks in industrial, commercial and research areas including: the traffic and transport sector, warehouse monitoring, pharmaceuticals industry, environmental technologies, aviation, research and development, engineering, medical technology, chemicals industry, textile industry, museums, building services, power industry, food and laboratory technology.

MSR Data Loggers are customisable small compact devices that can be placed almost anywhere. All saved data can be rapidly transferred to a PC or laptop via a USB interface. A user-friendly data acquisition and analysis software package is supplied free along with the dataloggers.

MSR data loggers deliver a vast range of measurements using the latest in sensor technology

  • Over 2 000 000 measurement parameters
  • Internal sensors for Temperature, Relative Humidity, Air Pressure, Fluid Pressure, 3-axis Acceleration and Light measurements
  • Analogue inputs supporting a wide range of external Sensors
  • Standard IP60 and Waterproof IP67 housings
  • Integrated LCD display
  • Optional microSD memory expansion
  • High capacity rechargeable battery

Interworld Electronics’ Range of MSR Data Loggers include:

  • MSR145 – Mini Datalogger with internal sensors for temp, humidity, air pressure, fluid pressure, light, 3-axis acceleration and ability to add upto 4 external inputs
  • MSR145WD – Mini Wireless Datalogger with OLED display. Sensors for temp, humidity, air pressure, light and 3-axis acceleration
  • MSR160 – Mini Datalogger with upto 4 internal sensor – temp, humidity, air pressure and attitude – and upto 4 external inputs
  • MSR165 – 3-Axis Acceleration Datalogger with upto 4 internal sensors for temp, humidity, light and air pressure and ability to add upto 4 external inputs
  • MSR255 – Mini Datalogger with LCD screen upto 5 internal sensors - temp, humidity, air pressure, light, 3-axis acceleration - and ability to add upto 4 external inputs

The MSR Dataloggers are highly suited to a wide range of data collection and monitoring tasks in industrial, commercial and research areas. This includes traffic and transport sector, warehouse monitoring, pharmaceuticals, environmental technologies, aviation and space flights, research and development, engineering, medical technology, chemicals industry, textiles, museums, building services, power industry, food and laboratory technology.

Interworld Electronics information and contact details

Downloads

PDF
MSR145WD Wireless Data Logger with Display
(1822 Kb)
 PDF
MSR145 Revolutionary Mini Data Logger
(2324 Kb)
 PDF
MSR160 Mini Data Logger with Analogue Inputs
(1588 Kb)
 PDF
MSR255 Data Logger with LCD Screen
(2165 Kb)
 PDF
MSR165 Sock and Vibration Recorder
(1582 Kb)

Related Interworld Electronics News

Supplier news
Interworld releases new shock data logger
26/06/14 - Interworld Electronics has introduced a new range of shock and vibration data loggers from MSR Electronics GmbH.
Supplier news
Interworld - Advanced mini data logger providing more flexible data logging system
09/07/13 - Interworld Electronics introduces a new advanced mini data logger in a compact thumb-sized design.
Supplier news
Optically isolated input and relay output wireless modules
06/10/09 - Interworld Electronics announce a new addition to its line of data acquisition products – the wireless Model WWP-IIRO-8.
Supplier news
High density multi-function DAQ card
13/11/02 - INTERWORLD Electronics now has available the PCI-9114 32-CH, 16-bit high-resolution, multi-function card. The card’s high performance design makes it suitable for data logging and signal analysis, which is common in a range of applications including medical instrumentation, process control and power monitoring.
Supplier news
Advanced multi-function I/O card
04/09/02 - AVAILABLE from Interworld Electronics, the PCI-9112 is a 32-bit multi-function data acquisition card with bus-mastering DMA and up to 110kHz A/D sampling rate. It is suitable for data logging and signal analysis applications such as medical, process control and energy management.

Contact Interworld Electronics

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
933 Glenhuntly Rd
Caulfield South
VIC 3162
Tel: 03 95937555
Fax: 03 9563 5033

Contact Interworld Electronics

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Data Loggers | Air Pressure Sensors | Air Quality Sensors | Air Sensors | Air Temperature Sensors | Air Velocity Sensors | Airflow Sensors | Analytical Sensors | Data Acquisition Loggers | Data Capture Technology | Data Logger Software Solutions | Data Logger Systems | Data Logger Temp |
View All