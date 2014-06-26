Data Logging by Interworld Electronics

The MSR Data Loggers are highly suited to a wide range of data collection and monitoring tasks in industrial, commercial and research areas including: the traffic and transport sector, warehouse monitoring, pharmaceuticals industry, environmental technologies, aviation, research and development, engineering, medical technology, chemicals industry, textile industry, museums, building services, power industry, food and laboratory technology.

MSR Data Loggers are customisable small compact devices that can be placed almost anywhere. All saved data can be rapidly transferred to a PC or laptop via a USB interface. A user-friendly data acquisition and analysis software package is supplied free along with the dataloggers.

MSR data loggers deliver a vast range of measurements using the latest in sensor technology

Over 2 000 000 measurement parameters

Internal sensors for Temperature, Relative Humidity, Air Pressure, Fluid Pressure, 3-axis Acceleration and Light measurements

Analogue inputs supporting a wide range of external Sensors

Standard IP60 and Waterproof IP67 housings

Integrated LCD display

Optional microSD memory expansion

High capacity rechargeable battery

Interworld Electronics’ Range of MSR Data Loggers include:

MSR145 – Mini Datalogger with internal sensors for temp, humidity, air pressure, fluid pressure, light, 3-axis acceleration and ability to add upto 4 external inputs

MSR145WD – Mini Wireless Datalogger with OLED display. Sensors for temp, humidity, air pressure, light and 3-axis acceleration

MSR160 – Mini Datalogger with upto 4 internal sensor – temp, humidity, air pressure and attitude – and upto 4 external inputs

MSR165 – 3-Axis Acceleration Datalogger with upto 4 internal sensors for temp, humidity, light and air pressure and ability to add upto 4 external inputs

MSR255 – Mini Datalogger with LCD screen upto 5 internal sensors - temp, humidity, air pressure, light, 3-axis acceleration - and ability to add upto 4 external inputs

