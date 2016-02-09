Search
Data Acquisition and Control Products by Interworld Electronics

by Interworld Electronics
  • USB data acquisition module
  • PCI bus data acquisition module
  • PCIe digital I/O card
  • Ethernet to digital I/O interface
03 95937555

Interworld’s analogue and digital I/O products cover all the bus connectivity standards including Universal PCI, PCI, PCI-Express, mini-PCIe, PC/104, PC/104 Plus, USB, Serial (Modbus RTU) and Ethernet (Modbus TCP). Interworld also carries a range of standalone miniature Dataloggers.

Multi-Function Analogue I/O Boards

Multi-function Analogue I/O boards make it easy for the designer to build a complete Data Acquisition and Control system.

Key features include:

  • High-speed 16-bit Analogue to Digital (A/D) converters
  • Sample rates up to 500KHz
  • Single-ended and differential-ended inputs
  • Auto Calibration
  • Programmable voltage ranges
  • FIFO data buffers
  • Analogue outputs
  • Digital I/O and Counter/Timers
  • Variety of bus interfaces including: Universal PCI, PCI-Express, USB, mini-PCIe, PC/104, Modbus Ethernet

Dedicated Analogue Output Boards

Analogue Output and Arbitrary Waveform Generation boards are available with:

  • 12-bit Digital to Analogue (D/A) converters
  • Up to 16 output channels
  • On-board 128K sample buffers for waveform data storage
  • Up to 125K samples per DAC per second.
  • Signal generation and analogue output streaming

Digital I/O

Digital I/O products allow real world events to be monitored and controlled. By detecting when the status of an input line has change digital I/O devices can interrupt. and notify the control systems that an event has occurred.

Key features of the Digital I/O range includes:

  • TTL I/O, Optically Isolated Inputs
  • Isolated Relay Outputs
  • High Current (2A) Relay Outputs or Solid State Outputs
  • Change-of-State detection
  • Optical isolation
  • Independent counter timers
  • High current switching

Modbus Compatible Products

Our range of Modbus compatible products can be expanded and distributed to allow complex Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems to be realized.

  • Distributed data acquisition and control.
  • (Modbus RTU) and Ethernet (Modbus TCP) support
  • RS-232, RS-485, USB, Ethernet and Wireless Ethernet connectivity
  • Digital I/O, Isolated I/O and Analogue I/O
  • Expandable and Stackable Modules

Dataloggers

MSR dataloggers are highly suited to a wide range of data collection and monitoring tasks. These miniature data logging systems are fully customizable with a range of inbuilt and external sensors.

  • Capability of recording and storing thousands of measurements
  • Tailored to your field of application
  • Analogue inputs for external sensors
  • Choice of case, measurement parameters and sensors
Interworld Electronics information and contact details

Downloads

PDF
USB to analogue data acquisition module
(733 Kb)
 PDF
PC-104 data acquisition module
(266 Kb)
 PDF
Mini PCIe digital i/o module
(830 Kb)
 PDF
Modbus distributed data acquisition modules
(1219 Kb)

Related Interworld Electronics News

Supplier news
Interworld Electronics unveils ATEX certified stainless steel panel PC
09/02/16 - Interworld Electronics presents a new range of ATEX certified stainless steel panel PCs designed for Group 1 Zone 2 hazardous areas.
Supplier news
Interworld Electronics releases waterproof stainless steel box PC
18/08/15 - Interworld Electronics announces the release of a new range of waterproof stainless steel box PCs from Aplex.
Supplier news
Interworld distributing 4th gen marine panel PCs
16/08/15 - Interworld Electronics announces the release of a new range of marine panel PCs designed for panel mounting in control rooms or marine bridge consoles.
Supplier news
High density data acquisition systems from Interworld Electronics
08/11/11 - Interworld Electronics presents the DAQ-PACK Series of highly integrated multifunction data acquisition and control systems.
Supplier news
DataBridge Wireless Data Acquisition and Control Modules from Interworld Electronics
03/12/10 - Interworld Electronics offers wireless data acquisition and control modules from DataBridge for use in harsh industrial environments.
View all Interworld Electronics news

Contact Interworld Electronics

Visit Website
933 Glenhuntly Rd
Caulfield South
VIC 3162
Tel: 03 95937555
Fax: 03 9563 5033

