Data Acquisition and Control Products by Interworld Electronics

Interworld’s analogue and digital I/O products cover all the bus connectivity standards including Universal PCI, PCI, PCI-Express, mini-PCIe, PC/104, PC/104 Plus, USB, Serial (Modbus RTU) and Ethernet (Modbus TCP). Interworld also carries a range of standalone miniature Dataloggers.

Multi-Function Analogue I/O Boards

Multi-function Analogue I/O boards make it easy for the designer to build a complete Data Acquisition and Control system.

Key features include:

High-speed 16-bit Analogue to Digital (A/D) converters

Sample rates up to 500KHz

Single-ended and differential-ended inputs

Auto Calibration

Programmable voltage ranges

FIFO data buffers

Analogue outputs

Digital I/O and Counter/Timers

Variety of bus interfaces including: Universal PCI, PCI-Express, USB, mini-PCIe, PC/104, Modbus Ethernet

Dedicated Analogue Output Boards

Analogue Output and Arbitrary Waveform Generation boards are available with:

12-bit Digital to Analogue (D/A) converters

Up to 16 output channels

On-board 128K sample buffers for waveform data storage

Up to 125K samples per DAC per second.

Signal generation and analogue output streaming

Digital I/O

Digital I/O products allow real world events to be monitored and controlled. By detecting when the status of an input line has change digital I/O devices can interrupt. and notify the control systems that an event has occurred.

Key features of the Digital I/O range includes:

TTL I/O, Optically Isolated Inputs

Isolated Relay Outputs

High Current (2A) Relay Outputs or Solid State Outputs

Change-of-State detection

Optical isolation

Independent counter timers

High current switching

Modbus Compatible Products

Our range of Modbus compatible products can be expanded and distributed to allow complex Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems to be realized.

Distributed data acquisition and control.

(Modbus RTU) and Ethernet (Modbus TCP) support

RS-232, RS-485, USB, Ethernet and Wireless Ethernet connectivity

Digital I/O, Isolated I/O and Analogue I/O

Expandable and Stackable Modules

Dataloggers

MSR dataloggers are highly suited to a wide range of data collection and monitoring tasks. These miniature data logging systems are fully customizable with a range of inbuilt and external sensors.