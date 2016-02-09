Data Acquisition and Control Products by Interworld Electronics
Interworld’s analogue and digital I/O products cover all the bus connectivity standards including Universal PCI, PCI, PCI-Express, mini-PCIe, PC/104, PC/104 Plus, USB, Serial (Modbus RTU) and Ethernet (Modbus TCP). Interworld also carries a range of standalone miniature Dataloggers.
Multi-Function Analogue I/O Boards
Multi-function Analogue I/O boards make it easy for the designer to build a complete Data Acquisition and Control system.
Key features include:
- High-speed 16-bit Analogue to Digital (A/D) converters
- Sample rates up to 500KHz
- Single-ended and differential-ended inputs
- Auto Calibration
- Programmable voltage ranges
- FIFO data buffers
- Analogue outputs
- Digital I/O and Counter/Timers
- Variety of bus interfaces including: Universal PCI, PCI-Express, USB, mini-PCIe, PC/104, Modbus Ethernet
Dedicated Analogue Output Boards
Analogue Output and Arbitrary Waveform Generation boards are available with:
- 12-bit Digital to Analogue (D/A) converters
- Up to 16 output channels
- On-board 128K sample buffers for waveform data storage
- Up to 125K samples per DAC per second.
- Signal generation and analogue output streaming
Digital I/O
Digital I/O products allow real world events to be monitored and controlled. By detecting when the status of an input line has change digital I/O devices can interrupt. and notify the control systems that an event has occurred.
Key features of the Digital I/O range includes:
- TTL I/O, Optically Isolated Inputs
- Isolated Relay Outputs
- High Current (2A) Relay Outputs or Solid State Outputs
- Change-of-State detection
- Optical isolation
- Independent counter timers
- High current switching
Modbus Compatible Products
Our range of Modbus compatible products can be expanded and distributed to allow complex Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems to be realized.
- Distributed data acquisition and control.
- (Modbus RTU) and Ethernet (Modbus TCP) support
- RS-232, RS-485, USB, Ethernet and Wireless Ethernet connectivity
- Digital I/O, Isolated I/O and Analogue I/O
- Expandable and Stackable Modules
Dataloggers
MSR dataloggers are highly suited to a wide range of data collection and monitoring tasks. These miniature data logging systems are fully customizable with a range of inbuilt and external sensors.
- Capability of recording and storing thousands of measurements
- Tailored to your field of application
- Analogue inputs for external sensors
- Choice of case, measurement parameters and sensors
Downloads
Related Interworld Electronics News
Contact Interworld Electronics
Contact Interworld Electronics