Search
Home > Industrial Computers and Software > Computers and Accessories > Interworld Electronics > Console Management Switches by Interworld Electronics

Console Management Switches by Interworld Electronics

by Interworld Electronics
Visit Website
DSM-40 40 Port Console Server
DSM-40 40 Port Console Server
  • DSM-40 40 Port Console Server
  • CPM-800 Hybrid Console Server and Remote Power Switch
logo
03 95937555

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

DSM Series Console Port Management Switches, CPM Hybrid Console and Power Management

Eliminating costly service calls to remote sites and improving administrator efficiency at critical times is possible with secure and effective Remote Console Management Switches.

Secure, in-band and/or out-of-band access to RS232 console and maintenance ports on UNIX servers, routers and other network equipment can be done via Dial-Up Modems or Wide Area Networks (WAN) using Telnet or Web Browsers.

Configurable and versatile with up to 40 serial ports

  • Web Browser Access, HTTPS / SSL Secure Web
  • Secure Telnet Access, SSHv2 Encryption
  • Remote Authentication, LDAP / Kerberos / RADIUS / TACACS+
  • Dial-Up Modem Access
  • Port Specific Password Protection
  • IP Packet and Security Filtering
  • Any Port to Any Port Switching
  • Port-Specific passwords
  • SNMP Capability
  • Multiple Simultaneous Inbound Sessions
  • Temperature, Command and Event Logging
  • Ping-No-Answer Alarm (Failed Ping Command)
  • Invalid Access Lockout and Alarm
  • Built-In Remote Reboot Power Switching

Increase efficiency and manage Network Equipment and Power Distribution with the CPM Hybrid Solution

Combine Serial Console Management and Power Management with the CPM Hybrid Solution, giving Administrators the ability to restart, configure and control remote computer system.

  • Remote control up to 8/16 serial console port
  • Reboot up to 8/16 devices

Reduce Down-time, increase administrator efficiency and productivity. Console Port Management Switches offer remote serial console and power control of critical network servers and equipment. 

Interworld Electronics information and contact details

Downloads

PDF
DSM Series Port Console Server
(2258 Kb)
 PDF
CPM Series Hybrid Console Server and Remote Power Switch
(1088 Kb)
 PDF
Remote Tower Access and Management
(127 Kb)
 PDF
Access Critical Network Devices Even When the Network is Down
(177 Kb)

Related Interworld Electronics News

Supplier news
Interworld Electronics launches new 16 port hybrid console manager and remote power switch
15/04/15 - Interworld Electronics announces the release of the new RSM-16R16-2 hybrid console server and internet power switch.
Supplier news
Remote power reboot switches cutting energy costs
05/07/13 - The PWR-RMT-RBT available from Interworld Electronics is a remote power reboot switch that allows anyone with a web browser to remotely perform Power On/Off or Power Cycle (reboot) functions by accessing the switch.
Supplier news
Interworld Electronics release RSM-8Rx eight port console management switch with remote power reboot
18/03/11 - RSM-8Rx eight port console management switch with remote power reboot has the ability to power cycle remote IT equipment and provides remote access to RS232 console ports.
Supplier news
RSM-8Rx Series of Internet Power Switches from Interworld Electronics
09/12/10 - The RSM-8Rx Series of Internet Power Switches includes a SSHv2 control, Eight RS-232 serial console ports, 4/8 port remote power boot, internal modem and telnet control.
Supplier news
Airborne integrated 802.11b/g wireless LAN bridge and serial device servers from Interworld Electronics
01/11/10 - The Airborne integrated 802.11b/g wireless LAN bridge and serial device servers are designed to provide wireless LAN and Internet connectivity to industrial, scientific, medical and automotive applica
View all Interworld Electronics news

Contact Interworld Electronics

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
933 Glenhuntly Rd
Caulfield South
VIC 3162
Tel: 03 95937555
Fax: 03 9563 5033

Contact Interworld Electronics

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Network Equipment | Communication Servers | Computer Servers | Console Management Switches | Console Servers | Console Switches | Device Servers | Industrial Servers | Networking Equipment | Port Switches | Power Management Solutions | power over ethernet switches | Power Switches |
View All