Console Management Switches by Interworld Electronics

DSM Series Console Port Management Switches, CPM Hybrid Console and Power Management

Eliminating costly service calls to remote sites and improving administrator efficiency at critical times is possible with secure and effective Remote Console Management Switches.

Secure, in-band and/or out-of-band access to RS232 console and maintenance ports on UNIX servers, routers and other network equipment can be done via Dial-Up Modems or Wide Area Networks (WAN) using Telnet or Web Browsers.

Configurable and versatile with up to 40 serial ports

Web Browser Access, HTTPS / SSL Secure Web

Secure Telnet Access, SSHv2 Encryption

Remote Authentication, LDAP / Kerberos / RADIUS / TACACS+

Dial-Up Modem Access

Port Specific Password Protection

IP Packet and Security Filtering

Any Port to Any Port Switching

SNMP Capability

Multiple Simultaneous Inbound Sessions

Temperature, Command and Event Logging

Ping-No-Answer Alarm (Failed Ping Command)

Invalid Access Lockout and Alarm

Built-In Remote Reboot Power Switching

Increase efficiency and manage Network Equipment and Power Distribution with the CPM Hybrid Solution

Combine Serial Console Management and Power Management with the CPM Hybrid Solution, giving Administrators the ability to restart, configure and control remote computer system.

Remote control up to 8/16 serial console port

Reboot up to 8/16 devices

Reduce Down-time, increase administrator efficiency and productivity. Console Port Management Switches offer remote serial console and power control of critical network servers and equipment.