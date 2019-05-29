BOXER-8120AI AI@Edge high performance machine vision system

I would like to enquire about Interworld Electronics

Interworld Electronics announces the release of a new high-performance, low power-consumption machine vision system supported by four IP cameras.

The new BOXER-8120AI compact multi-core AI@Edge controller from Aaeon utilises the power of the NVIDIA Jetson TX2 supercomputer, integrating hardware and software AI solutions into a single device.

The NVIDIA Jetson TX2 is based on the HMP Dual Denver 2 + Quad ARM A57 complex Neural network processor to provide a state-of-the-art AI@Edge platform with support for Linux Ubuntu 16.04. The BOXER-8120AI is equipped with 8GB of LPDDR4 system memory, four Gigabit RJ-45 Ethernet connectors, two USB 3.0 ports, two RS-232 ports and one OTG connector.

Key features also include an internal 32GB eMMC 5.1 solid state storage device and an externally accessible MicroSD card providing the operating system and data storage; HDMI 2.0 output provided for high resolution displays; and fanless design coupled with an operating temperature range of -20°C to 50°C ensuring long-term reliable operation in industrial and embedded environments.

The BOXER-8120AI can be powered from a 9~24V DC source. An optional 100~240VAC power pack is also available.

The extremely compact BOXER-8120AI measures only 135 x 30 x 101 mm. A wall mounting bracket allows the embedded computer to be conveniently installed in equipment enclosures.

