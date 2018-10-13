BOXER-6839 fanless embedded PCs with 6th/7th Gen Intel Core processors

I would like to enquire about Interworld Electronics

Interworld Electronics introduces the new BOXER-6839 embedded box PCs from Aaeon, featuring Intel 6th/7th Generation Core processor based embedded controller.

A high performance, standalone embedded PC, the BOXER-6839 combines fanless operation with a compact size, robust construction and extensive I/O. The BOXER-6839 is based on the Intel Q170 Chipset and supports i7/i5/i3, Pentium and Celeron multi-core processors to provide a state-of-the-art embedded computing platform.

Key features of the BOXER-6839 embedded box PCs include two SODIMM sockets supporting up to 32GB of DDR4 system memory, three Gigabit RJ-45 Ethernet ports, six USB 3.0 ports and six RS-232/422/485 ports for communication; 2.5" SATA hard drive, which can be internally mounted for operating system and data storage; external CFast slot supporting the next generation Compact Flash storage cards; and fanless design reducing the possibility of airborne corrosive or conductive materials entering the system, thereby providing a long-term, reliable industrial computing solution.

System expansion slot options include one PCI Express (x4) plus PCI Express (x1) or one PCI Express (x4) plus one PCI slot or two PCI slots. All models provide two Mini Card slots for additional expansion. The BOXER-6839 provides three independent video outputs via one VGA and two HDMI connectors.

The BOXER-6839 operates from a wide range 9 to 36 VDC supply, providing the ideal solution for embedded vehicle systems as well as digital signage and factory control applications.

