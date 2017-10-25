Search
BOXER-6640 high performance standalone embedded PCs

By Interworld Electronics 25 October 2017
article image BOXER-6640 embedded PC
Interworld Electronics introduces a new fanless embedded box PC featuring 6th/ 7th Generation Intel Core processors for industrial environments.

The new BOXER-6640 multi-core embedded controller from Aaeon is a high performance standalone embedded PC featuring sixth or seventh generation Intel Core i socket type processor, fanless operation, extensive I/O, compact size and robust construction.

Based on the Intel H110 chipset to provide a state-of-the-art multi-core embedded platform, the BOXER-6640 is supported by processor options such as seventh generation Core i7-7700T, i5-7600T and i3-7300T as well as sixth generation Core i7-6700TE, i5-6500TE and i3-6100TE.

Key features include two SODIMM sockets supporting up to 32GB of DDR4 system memory, two Gigabit RJ-45 Ethernet connectors, four USB 3.0 port, three USB 2.0 ports, three RS-232 ports, one RS-232/422/485 port and 8-bit DI/O; a 2.5" SATA hard drive or an mSATA SSD internally mounted for operating system and data storage; and two full size Mini-Card slots and one LPC connector for possible system expansion.

The on-board Intel HD graphics engine supports high resolution displays and provides two HDMI or DP outputs via a combination connector and one VGA output. Features such as the unique heat sink and fanless design coupled with an operating temperature range of -20°C to 55°C ensures long-term reliable operation of the BOXER-6640 in industrial and embedded environments.

The BOXER-6640 can be powered from a 9~36V DC source. An optional 100~240VAC power pack is also available.

Please visit the Interworld Electronics website for more information or to request a quote.  

