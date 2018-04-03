Search
Home > BOXER-6404M wide temperature ultra compact embedded box PC
Related Supplier News
BOXER-6640 high performance standalone embedded PCs
BOXER-6640 high performance standalone ...
Interworld Electronics introduces a new fanless embedded box PC featuring 6th/ 7th Generation Intel Core processors for industrial environments.
Fanless in-vehicle network video recorder
Fanless in-vehicle network video ...
The VPC-5600S is a fanless in-vehicle network video recorder from Interworld Electronics based on Intel 7th Generation Core i processor.

BOXER-6404M wide temperature ultra compact embedded box PC

By Interworld Electronics 03 April 2018
Supplier News
article image The ultra compact BOXER-6404M embedded box PC
logo
03 95937555

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Interworld Electronics introduces the BOXER-6404M, a new wide temperature ultra compact embedded controller from Aaeon, designed to pack a high amount of processing power.

Just 52mm thick, the BOXER-6404M is ideal for advanced computing applications, where space constraints and a wide temperature range are critical factors. The new embedded box PC is built around the Intel Celeron J1900 processor, which allows up to 8GB of DDR3 memory to be installed, or the N2807 processor, which supports up to 4GB of memory.

The tiny BOXER-6404M case provides a 12V DC power input, one USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports, one RS-232 serial port and two HDMI connectors for dual display applications. Four Gigabit Ethernet ports are also provided to support embedded industrial network appliance applications.

Key features of the embedded box PCs also include an internal 2.5” hard drive bay and an external CFast slot provided for operating system and data storage; full-size mini-card slot (USB interface only) for expansion; and compact dimensions of 166mm x 106.6 mm x 52mm with a rugged, vibration resistant and lightweight solid brushed aluminium enclosure and heatsink.

With appropriate airflow, the BOXER-6404M can operate in a temperature range of -30°C ~ +75°C. Optional DIN-Rail and VESA mounting kits allow the BOXER-6404M to be permanently installed in almost any location.

The compact, highly-efficient design of the new embedded controllers from Aaeon will meet the needs of system integrators working with factory/ machine automation, digital signage, home automation, in-vehicle computing, environment monitoring and surveillance applications. 

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Embedded Controllers Box PCs Embedded Box Computers