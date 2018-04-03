BOXER-6404M wide temperature ultra compact embedded box PC

Interworld Electronics introduces the BOXER-6404M, a new wide temperature ultra compact embedded controller from Aaeon, designed to pack a high amount of processing power.

Just 52mm thick, the BOXER-6404M is ideal for advanced computing applications, where space constraints and a wide temperature range are critical factors. The new embedded box PC is built around the Intel Celeron J1900 processor, which allows up to 8GB of DDR3 memory to be installed, or the N2807 processor, which supports up to 4GB of memory.

The tiny BOXER-6404M case provides a 12V DC power input, one USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports, one RS-232 serial port and two HDMI connectors for dual display applications. Four Gigabit Ethernet ports are also provided to support embedded industrial network appliance applications.

Key features of the embedded box PCs also include an internal 2.5” hard drive bay and an external CFast slot provided for operating system and data storage; full-size mini-card slot (USB interface only) for expansion; and compact dimensions of 166mm x 106.6 mm x 52mm with a rugged, vibration resistant and lightweight solid brushed aluminium enclosure and heatsink.

With appropriate airflow, the BOXER-6404M can operate in a temperature range of -30°C ~ +75°C. Optional DIN-Rail and VESA mounting kits allow the BOXER-6404M to be permanently installed in almost any location.

The compact, highly-efficient design of the new embedded controllers from Aaeon will meet the needs of system integrators working with factory/ machine automation, digital signage, home automation, in-vehicle computing, environment monitoring and surveillance applications.