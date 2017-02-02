Audio Visual Extenders, AV Routing, Video Wall and Matrix Switching by Interworld Electronics

Video Extenders, Audio Visual Distribution, Multiviewers, Video Wall and Video Matrix Switching

Interworld Electronics supplies large range of Audio Visual products to extend, switch and route multiple Audio Visual sources to multiple screens or displays.

Transport visuals with Video Extenders

Audio Visual Extenders extend Video and Audio signals up to 300m (1000 feet) via cat5/6/7 or upto 20kms over fiber. A range of video formats including HDMI, DVI, HDTV, S-Video, Component YPbPr and VGA can be extended along with Digital and Analogue audio signals.

Multiple visuals synchronised with Video Splitters

Video Splitters allow one video source to be distributed to up to 16 monitors or high definition displays. Video splitters support HDMI, S-Video, DVI and VGA signals as well as Digital and Analogue audio signals.

Visual integration with Video Matrix Switches

Video Matrix Switches are designed to simplify the task of routing video inputs from many AV sources to multiple displays (projectors, monitors, etc.).



Signals from up to 32 inputs and 16 outputs with a range of input sources can be distributed to various output devices, in essence creating a “matrix” pattern of interconnection possibilities.



Suitable for Tourist Information, Department Store Displays and Airport Security Video Systems.

Versatile reliability with Audio Visual Extenders, Splitters and Switches

Supported video and audio formats: HDMI, DVI, VGA, HDTV, S-Video, Composite Video, Analogue and Digital (S/PDIF) Audio

Supports for HDTV, LCD, Plasma, TV and Computer Displays

Supported Resolutions: 480i (interlaced), 480p (progressive), 720i, 720p, 1080i, and 1080p HDTV formats, up to 2048x1536 VGA formats

Video output buffering to ensuring signal integrity

Support for CAT5 signal extenders

Remote computer control

Matrix switches provide crisp and clear images as if directly connected to the original source.

MultiViewers and Video Wall Controllers

Display 4 real time video inputs simultaneously on one monitor in Quad, PiP, full screen or custom display modes. Video Wall controllers requiring no software to drive up to 9 screens.