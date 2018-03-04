ATEX certified 19" stainless steel panel PCs for hazardous environments

I would like to enquire about Interworld Electronics

Interworld Electronics presents a new range of ATEX-certified 19-inch stainless steel panel PCs designed specifically for explosive environments. ATEX is a European regulatory framework for manufacture, installation and use of equipment in explosive atmospheres involving flammable gases, mists or vapours and combustible dusts.

The new AEX-819P stainless steel panel PC is fully sealed to IP66, and tested to meet ATEX Zone 2 standards and IECEx conformity for Class 1 Division 2 hazardous applications. The AEX-819P is capable of withstanding extreme weather, vibration, shock and corrosion, and can operate safely while exposed to flammable gas and vapour.

Key features of the AEX-819P stainless steel panel PCs include a 19-inch TFT LCD display featuring 1280x1024 resolution, 350 nits brightness and a projected capacitive touch screen with two-finger multi-touch support; optional sunlight readable 1000 nits brightness display; Intel Bay Trail Celeron N2930 processor; and 8GB DDR3L memory, 128GB SSD and 64GB mSATA drive.

All rear I/O connections are routed through M12 waterproof connectors. The standard I/O connections include 2x USB2.0, 2x LAN, 1x RS232/422/485, and 1x VGA.

The panel PC is housed in a Grade 316 stainless steel enclosure with a true flat front bezel design that eliminates build-up of dust and foreign material, eliminating any potential for corrosion and enabling easy cleaning. The AEX-819P supports a wide-range power input (DC 9~36V) for increased flexibility.

Designed to operate in temperatures ranging from -20°C to +60°C, the AEX-819P is ideal for mission-critical applications in harsh and hazardous environments.

