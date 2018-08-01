Search
Home > ATEX Certified 19" stainless steel display for hazardous areas
Related Supplier News
New rugged industrial all-in-one HMI Android computers
New rugged industrial all-in-one ...
Interworld Electronics announces the release of the new ARMPAC-612 Series rugged industrial all-in-one HMI Android computers.
New 19-inch sunlight readable wide temperature industrial monitors
New 19-inch sunlight readable wide ...
Interworld Electronics introduces a new sunlight readable wide temperature range monitor for industrial environments.

ATEX Certified 19" stainless steel display for hazardous areas

By Interworld Electronics 01 August 2018
Supplier News
article image The AEX-119P is ideal for mission-critical applications in harsh environments.
logo
03 95937555

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Interworld Electronics announces the release of a new range of ATEX certified 19-inch stainless steel displays designed specifically for explosive environments.

ATEX is a European Regulatory Framework for manufacture, installation and use of equipment in explosive atmospheres, which can be caused by flammable gases, mists or vapours or by combustible dusts.

The AEX-119P stainless steel computer display is fully sealed to IP66, and tested to meet ATEX Zone 2 standards and IECEx conformity for Class 1 Division 2 hazardous applications.

Key features of AEX-119P displays include a 19” TFT LCD display offering 1280x1024 resolution, 350nits brightness and a projected capacitive touch screen with two finger multi-touch support; sunlight readable 1000nits brightness display available optionally; all rear connections routed through M12 waterproof connectors; standard input connections consisting of 1x VGA, 1x USB Touch and 9~36VDC power; and external sealed onscreen display control box with a 3-metre cable also connected to the display via an M12 connector.

Built tough, the AEX-119P display is housed in a Grade 316 stainless steel enclosure with a True Flat front bezel design that eliminates build-up of dust and foreign material. The easy-to-clean display also shows high resistance to corrosion.

The AEX-119P display supports a wide-range power input (DC 9~36V) for increased flexibility. Designed to operate in temperatures ranging from -20°C to +60°C, the AEX-119P is ideal for mission-critical applications in harsh environments. The display is also capable of withstanding extreme weather, vibration, shock and corrosion, and can operate safely while exposed to flammable gas and vapour.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Displays LCD Displays