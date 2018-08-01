ATEX Certified 19" stainless steel display for hazardous areas

I would like to enquire about Interworld Electronics

The AEX-119P is ideal for mission-critical applications in harsh environments.

Interworld Electronics announces the release of a new range of ATEX certified 19-inch stainless steel displays designed specifically for explosive environments.

ATEX is a European Regulatory Framework for manufacture, installation and use of equipment in explosive atmospheres, which can be caused by flammable gases, mists or vapours or by combustible dusts.

The AEX-119P stainless steel computer display is fully sealed to IP66, and tested to meet ATEX Zone 2 standards and IECEx conformity for Class 1 Division 2 hazardous applications.

Key features of AEX-119P displays include a 19” TFT LCD display offering 1280x1024 resolution, 350nits brightness and a projected capacitive touch screen with two finger multi-touch support; sunlight readable 1000nits brightness display available optionally; all rear connections routed through M12 waterproof connectors; standard input connections consisting of 1x VGA, 1x USB Touch and 9~36VDC power; and external sealed onscreen display control box with a 3-metre cable also connected to the display via an M12 connector.

Built tough, the AEX-119P display is housed in a Grade 316 stainless steel enclosure with a True Flat front bezel design that eliminates build-up of dust and foreign material. The easy-to-clean display also shows high resistance to corrosion.

The AEX-119P display supports a wide-range power input (DC 9~36V) for increased flexibility. Designed to operate in temperatures ranging from -20°C to +60°C, the AEX-119P is ideal for mission-critical applications in harsh environments. The display is also capable of withstanding extreme weather, vibration, shock and corrosion, and can operate safely while exposed to flammable gas and vapour.