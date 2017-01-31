Search
Home > ARCHMI-932 Series rugged industrial all-in-one HMI computers for industry
Related Supplier News
Interworld’s 8 inch IP65 vehicle management panel PC
Interworld’s 8 inch IP65 vehicle ...
Interworld introduces a waterproof IP65 vehicle panel PC designed to provide an energy-efficient multi-core platform for vehicle or marine applications.
Interworld Electronics unveils ATEX certified stainless steel panel PC
Interworld Electronics unveils ATEX ...
Interworld Electronics presents a new range of ATEX certified stainless steel panel PCs designed for Group 1 Zone 2 hazardous areas.
Interworld distributing 4th gen marine panel PCs
Interworld distributing 4th gen ...
Interworld Electronics announces the release of a new range of marine panel PCs designed for panel mounting in control rooms or marine bridge consoles.

ARCHMI-932 Series rugged industrial all-in-one HMI computers for industry

By Interworld Electronics 31 January 2017
Supplier News
article image ARCHMI-932
logo
03 95937555

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Interworld Electronics announces a new range of rugged panel PCs designed specifically for industrial applications.

The new ARCHMI-932 Series rugged industrial all-in-one HMI computers from Aplex feature an internal 32" full HD 1920x1080 resolution LCD and projected capacitive touch screen to suit operator panel and HMI control applications.

Housed in a fanless silver aluminium case that provides IP65 front panel protection and is only 70mm deep, the ARCHMI-932 Series features a built-in energy efficient Intel 6th Gen. Core i5-6300U processor with up to 16GB of DDR3L memory.

Key features of the new ARCHMI-932 Series rugged industrial panel PCs also include two accessible internal 2.5” hard drive bays for system and data storage; rear I/O connections comprising of two COM ports, four USB 3.0 ports, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, audio Line-Out and Mic-in; internal expansion slot to accommodate two full size Mini-PCIe cards; 90~264 VAC power source; and operational temperature range of 0~50°C.

The ARCHMI-932 can be panel or VESA 200 mounted, allowing the panel PC to be ergonomically positioned for operator convenience. Its compatibility with Windows operating systems allows it to support a wide range of off-the-self and custom developed industrial applications.

ARCHMI Series panel PCs can also be purchased with smaller screen sizes ranging from 7 inches to 21 inches.

For more information, please visit the Interworld Electronics website at www.ieci.com.au or call +613 9593-7555.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Industrial Panel PCs Panel PCs HMI Panels