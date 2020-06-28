Aplex ACS-2310 ultra compact multi-core embedded controllers

I would like to enquire about Interworld Electronics

Interworld Electronics announces the release of the ACS-2310 ultra compact multi-core embedded controller from Aplex.

A high performance standalone embedded ultra-slim PC, the ACS-2310 features a quad core Celeron processor, fanless operation, extensive I/O, compact size and robust construction.

The ACS-2310 is based on the Intel System on Chip (SoC) chipset to provide a state-of-the-art multi-core embedded platform.

Key features of ACS-2310 ultra compact multi-core embedded controllers include a factory installed quad core Celeron N2930 1.83 GHz processor, one SODIMM socket supporting up to 8GB of DDR3L system memory, two Gigabit RJ-45 Ethernet connectors, two USB 3.0 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, one RS-232/422/485 port and two RS-232 ports.

The ACS-2310 provides one 2.5” mounting for a hard drive or SSD and one full-size Mini-PCIe slot that can be shared with mSATA. System expansion is possible via a second full-size Mini-PCIe slot. One HDMI port and one VGA port are provided for high resolution displays.

Extremely compact, the ACS-2310 measures only 207 x 130 x 35.5mm. The fanless design of the ACS-2310 combined with an operating temperature range of 0°C to 50°C ensures long-term reliable operation in industrial and embedded environments.

The ACS-2310 can be powered from a 12VDC source. An optional 100~240VAC power pack is also available.

