ACP-1106 Series rugged multi-touch all-in-one panel computer

I would like to enquire about Interworld Electronics

Interworld Electronics introduces the new ACP-1106, a compact wide screen multi-touch panel computer from Aaeon.

The new ACP-1106 is a rugged all-in-one panel computer featuring a 10.1-inch wide projected capacitive two-finger multi-touch screen with 1280 x 800 pixel resolution LCD display, making it ideal for operator panel and HMI control applications.

Key features of the ACP-1106 panel PCs include a powerful built-in computer based on the Intel Pentium N4200 or Celeron N3350 processor with up to 8GB of DDR3L memory; I/O connections for one COM port, one USB 2.0 port, two USB 3.0 ports, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, an external HDMI Video out, and a two-pin terminal block for DC power; mini-card and I/O module expansion slots; and an mSATA SSD hard drive slot for operating system and data storage.

The ACP-1106 is housed in an ultra-thin aluminium chassis with an IP-65 front bezel; VESA 75/100 mounting holes are also provided.

The ACP-1106 is compatible with Windows and Linux operating systems, allowing the panel computer to support a wide range of off-the-shelf and custom industrial and commercial applications.

For more information, please visit the Interworld Electronics website http://www.ieci.com.au/ or call +613 9593-7555.