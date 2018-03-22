4x4 HDMI Multiviewer video matrix switch and video wall processor

The new SPLITMUX-4X4-HDVWC is an advanced HDMI distribution system from Network Technologies Incorporated, designed to route digital video and audio signals from HDMI video sources to displays.

Released by Interworld Electronics , the SPLITMUX-4X4-HDVWC 4x4 HDMI Quad Screen Multiviewer routes digital HDMI video and audio signals from four HDMI video sources (computers, Blu-Ray players, satellite receivers) to four displays (monitors, HDTVs, projectors). Any DVI source can be connected via optional DVI to HDMI cables.

Key features of the new SPLITMUX-4X4-HDVWC HDMI Quad Screen Multiviewer include video sources displayed in quad, PiP, full, or custom mode on monitors; custom display mode allowing each of the quadrants to be adjusted to any size and positioned to any location on the display; 2x2 video wall processor allowing the video from a single source to be displayed across all four monitors; support for all HDTV resolutions up to 1080p and computer resolutions up to 1920x1200; each input can be independently connected to any or all outputs; and HDMI audio can be switched independently of the connected video source.

Supported HDMI features include HDMI 1.3, Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD Master Audio, Dolby Digital, DTS 7.1 and LPCM2, up to 16-bit xvYCC, RGB, YCbCr and Lip Sync. With a video bandwidth of 8Gbps, the SPLITMUX-4X4-HDVWC produces clean crisp video on all displays.

The system can be configured and controlled through front panel buttons, Ethernet, IR remote control, or an RS232 serial interface. The compact 1RU design allows the SPLITMUX-4X4-HDVWC to be rack mounted with the included mounting kit hardware.