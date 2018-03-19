Search
4K HDMI HDBase-T splitter extenders in a compact design

By Interworld Electronics 19 March 2018
Supplier News
article image VOPEX-C64K10GB-4HDBT splitter extender
Interworld Electronics introduces the VOPEX-C64K10GB-4HDBT, a new range of 4K HDMI HDBase-T splitter extenders designed to simultaneously distribute uncompressed Ultra-HD 4Kx2K HDMI video, multi-channel audio, and IR from one video source to up to four displays and speakers.

The VOPEX-C64K10GB-4HDBT 4K HDMI HDBase-T splitter/extender system consists of two components: the VOPEX-C64K10GB-4HDBT 4K HDMI HDBase-T broadcast unit, which connects to the HDMI source and also supplies video to a local display, and an ST-C64K10GB-R-HDBT receiver for each remote 4K HDMI display and speakers. The units are interconnected by CAT5/5e/6 cable. Each display can be located up to 230 feet away.

The VOPEX-C64K10GB-4HDBT is compatible with computers and UHD video sources such as satellite receivers and Blu-Ray players. The user can distribute Ultra-HD 4Kx2K resolutions to 4096x2160, HDTV resolutions to 1080p, and computer resolutions to 1920x1200.

HDMI features supported by the VOPEX-C64K10GB-4HDBT include 4:2:0 YUV, Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD Master Audio, Dolby Digital, DTS 7.1 and LPCM, 3D, Bandwidth up to 10.2 Gbps, Lip Sync and CEC (consumer electronic control) compatible devices. The VOPEX-C64K10GB-4HDBT is also HDCP 2.2/1.4 compliant and supports the DDC2B protocol and full Infrared Remote (IR) control of HDMI source or display.

In addition to a compact 1RU design, the new splitter/extender comes with a mounting kit allowing easy integration into existing audio visual equipment racks.

The VOPEX-C64K10GB-4HDBT is recommended for digital signage, tradeshows, or classrooms where high quality video on multiple displays is required

For more information or to request a quote, please contact Interworld Electronics. 

