Thermal Transfer Overprinters for high volume manufacturing lines byinsignia

Thermal Transfer Overprinters for high volume manufacturing lines by insignia

by insignia
  • Domino's V230i thermal transfer overprint printer
  • Thermal transfer can be used on a range of substrates
Domino V-Series, distributed by insignia, provides high quality Thermal Transfer Overprinting (TTO) onto flexible packaging. Designed for crisp, clear coding, our V-Series delivers the highest resolution at the fastest speeds. These thermal transfer printers can be used on various materials including paper, labels, Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Tyvec, flat packaging film, gloss cards and flexible coated aluminium. The Domino V-Series provides high-quality Thermal Transfer over-coding on flexible packaging and is ideal for high volume manufacturing environments using form, fill, seal packaging machines and labellers.

Reliable high-speed thermal transfer printers for flexible packaging

  • Designed for high volume manufacturing environments
  • Provides consistent high quality coding that is clear and legible, even in intermittent, multi-lane and continuous high speed production lines
  • Integrates seamlessly into high volume manufacturing lines using vertical and horizontal form, fill, sealing packaging machines and labellers
  • High ribbon economy saves on reloading time
  • The Domino V-Series TTO Controllers offer powerful printer control, on board label creation and can be networked for remote operation as they are compatible with a variety of external label creation and networking solutions.
insignia information and contact details

(Head office)
address map
National Office
56 Ingleston Rd
Wakerley
QLD 4154
Tel: 1300 467 446
Fax: 1300 780 049

