Thermal Transfer Overprinters for high volume manufacturing lines byinsignia

Domino V-Series, distributed by insignia, provides high quality Thermal Transfer Overprinting (TTO) onto flexible packaging. Designed for crisp, clear coding, our V-Series delivers the highest resolution at the fastest speeds. These thermal transfer printers can be used on various materials including paper, labels, Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Tyvec, flat packaging film, gloss cards and flexible coated aluminium. The Domino V-Series provides high-quality Thermal Transfer over-coding on flexible packaging and is ideal for high volume manufacturing environments using form, fill, seal packaging machines and labellers.

Reliable high-speed thermal transfer printers for flexible packaging