The Zebra ZT400 keeps your operations running effectively and efficiently

by insignia
Boasting advancements in print speed, registration and connectivity
Boasting advancements in print speed, registration and connectivity
With advancements in print speed, print quality and connectivity options, the Zebra ZT400 range is built with rugged durability for advanced industrial printing

Keep your critical operations running efficiently. Constructed with an all-metal frame and bi-fold door, ZT400 Series printers deliver advancements in print speed, registration and connectivity as well as additional advanced features. Silverline labels are designed to work on a variety of surfaces including liquid bottles and metallic cylinders that in the past presented difficulties for RFID applications.

Zebra has applied its extensive knowledge of printer design to develop a custom version of the ZT410 RFID printer that solves the problem of running thick labels through an RFID barcode printer.

National Office
56 Ingleston Rd
Wakerley
QLD 4154
Tel: 1300 467 446
Fax: 1300 780 049

