The Zebra QLN420 is user friendly while being tough in design by Insignia

by insignia
Zebra QLN420 Mobile Printer
With the QLn420 4 inch label printer, Zebra has presented a printer which is user friendly, tough in design and offers simple integration into any operation.

The QLn printer can boost your operation's productivity through a larger, sharper, easier to-navigate display; faster, higher-quality printing; a variety of proactive alerts that help keep working printers in employees' hands; and many convenient charging accessories.

Ideal for these applications:

  • Manufacturing: Labels for shipping and receiving, inventory control, asset management, and shelf tickets
  • Transport and Logistics: Labels for shipping, receiving, cross docking, and pick-pack-apply.
  • Retail: in store shelf labels and markdowns
insignia information and contact details

National Office
56 Ingleston Rd
Wakerley
QLD 4154
Tel: 1300 467 446
Fax: 1300 780 049

