The Zebra QLN420 is user friendly while being tough in design by Insignia
With the QLn420 4 inch label printer, Zebra has presented a printer which is user friendly, tough in design and offers simple integration into any operation.
The QLn printer can boost your operation's productivity through a larger, sharper, easier to-navigate display; faster, higher-quality printing; a variety of proactive alerts that help keep working printers in employees' hands; and many convenient charging accessories.
Ideal for these applications:
- Manufacturing: Labels for shipping and receiving, inventory control, asset management, and shelf tickets
- Transport and Logistics: Labels for shipping, receiving, cross docking, and pick-pack-apply.
- Retail: in store shelf labels and markdowns
Contact insignia
