The Zebra MC9200 is an Industry Leader for Mobility in Demanding Environments by Insignia

by insignia
Productivity and accuracy in the toughest environments
Productivity and accuracy in the toughest environments
  • Productivity and accuracy in the toughest environments
  • Interchangeable keyboard options
The Zebra MC9200 is the next evolution in the world's leading mobile computers. This rugged mobile computer is equipped with the latest barcode scanning technology, a contemporary user interface and the power to run a new class of business applications. Designed to take efficiency and accuracy to the next level, the MC9200 provides all-day reliability in challenging environments.

  • Choice of advanced scan engines (7.6cm to 21.4m range)
  • Interchangeable keypads
  • Choice of operating system between Android, Windows embedded compact or Windows embedded handheld
  • Proven rugged construction delivers reliable performance in extreme conditions
  • Dual Core 1GHz processer and 2GB flash memory

The MC9200 — all the mobile computing technology you need to take productivity and accuracy to the next level in your toughest environments.

