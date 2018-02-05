The results are in…

The Winson Group is ahead of the industry and trending up, based on the results from this year’s national employee engagement survey, scoring an overall 76% engagement compared to a national benchmark 63%.

Founded by John Winson in 1967, the Winson Group has grown and evolved to incorporate both insignia and sister company Signet. While we are proud of our heritage as a collective body, our focus is squarely on the future. To support this, the Winson Group conducts an annual employee engagement survey to review their year-on-year progress and help set their future course in Helping Australia Compete.

Safety, Customer, Team, and Leadership were the highest performing categories across the Winson Group. Results show that both insignia and Signet share an unwavering passion to help Australian businesses compete through quality outcomes for our customers, as indicated by a 93% engagement response from team members. This was followed closely by ‘providing exceptional customer service’ and ‘understanding our customers’ value points, both at 88%.

insignia is built on the foundation of family values; our experienced team members are passionate about sharing their knowledge and skills, and providing a first-rate customer service experience. Based on the survey results, insignia performed strongly in the areas of Leadership and Planning (82%), Customer Culture (79%) and Work Culture (77%).

“Our family-owned values, our people, and our portfolio of products and services, are the reasons insignia have become one of Australia’s leading label manufacturers and distributor of top-tier thermal printing and coding brands,” affirms Jeff Bint - insignia Executive General Manager.

“Our success rests with our commitment in providing a first-rate experience for our customers. The results reflect that this focus is key in all areas of our business”.