The perfect Print & Apply system for your production line

by insignia
Domino's M-series automatic labeller
Domino's M-series automatic labeller
  • Domino's M-series automatic labeller
  • Can be used in any industry for pallet labelling
  • In addition to large pallets, these systems can be used on secondary packaging
Designed for use on production lines to print and apply labels to pallets, cartons and products, the Domino M-Series' outstanding reliability ensures your automated labelling operations run smoothly on a variety of applications. Whether a label is to be applied to individual products, or to a pallet of goods awaiting shipment, the same fundamental requirements for traceability, legibility and clarity apply.

Easy to integrate and easy to use, the modular and compact design offers a range of configurations to suit 99% of carton or pallet label print-apply requirements, and allows it to fit into the tightest of production spaces, plus standard options for left or right hand operation make it even more user-friendly.

Benefits of the Domino M-Series- Automatic Labelling System

  • Quick consumable change-over to maximise efficiency and minimise downtime.
  • High quality barcodes and data for full supply chain compliance
  • 600m ribbon and label roll capacity and increased speed
  • Lower cost of ownership- increased printhead life, lower material wastage, fast consumable print head charges
