The perfect Print & Apply system for your production line by Insignia

Designed for use on production lines to print and apply labels to pallets, cartons and products, the Domino M-Series' outstanding reliability ensures your automated labelling operations run smoothly on a variety of applications. Whether a label is to be applied to individual products, or to a pallet of goods awaiting shipment, the same fundamental requirements for traceability, legibility and clarity apply.

Easy to integrate and easy to use, the modular and compact design offers a range of configurations to suit 99% of carton or pallet label print-apply requirements, and allows it to fit into the tightest of production spaces, plus standard options for left or right hand operation make it even more user-friendly.

Benefits of the Domino M-Series- Automatic Labelling System