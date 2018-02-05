The need for traceability in Beverage Canning

The thirst for canned drinks is stronger than ever among both brands and consumers, as industry reports continue to indicate sustained growth across the beverage canning sector. The global market for canned beverage reached 245 billion units in 2015, representing 23% of packaged beverage. That figure is forecast to reach 278 billion units by 2020, equating to a 2.4% increase since 2015.

With the canned drinks industry growing, drinks manufacturers and brewers can see the benefits of beverage cans, which is also influenced by the consumer when purchasing canned beer or soft drinks in preference to other packaging.

The need for traceability

This sustained growth will be a key factor behind manufacturers’ choice of beverage processing equipment, which also includes coding and marking systems. Traceability and item identification are vital in canned products.

The ability to identify the origin of a canned beverage is a key requirement, every canned item must be marked with a unique identifier which can be read by humans or machines that is recorded throughout each stage of the process. These codes play an important part in identifying, recalling or withdrawing faulty products. They also empower consumers by giving them the opportunity to access targeted and accurate information concerning the products they buy.

Consequently, an effective coding solution is a priority for beverage manufacturers. But system selection is not an easy task and complicated by many factors, including production environment, speed, consumable choice, overall equipment efficiency and environmental considerations.

