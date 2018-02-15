Synthetic Tags 101: Understanding Tag Materials

We’ve cut through the technical industry jargon to help you find the right tag material for your manufacturing application.

The demand for synthetic tags continues to increase, with industrial manufacturing applications requiring materials offering superior strength, UV stability, moisture resistance and more. Synthetic tags are designed to be tough and durable, and provide outstanding tear resistance and weather performance in a range of challenging industrial applications including lumber and brick tags, steel rebar tags, machinery/electrical lock out tags or for sewing onto poly-woven bags.

Tyvek, Cyclone and Valeron are the three most popular synthetic tag materials. Each offer different benefits, designed to thrive in industrial manufacturing environments.

We have broken down the technical lingo to help simplify your buying decision, and find the right tag for your application.

Valeron

Valeron is a cross-laminated polyethylene film made using a proprietary multistep process. The resulting film’s flexible structure is easy to perforate, making it ideal for industrial tags.Valeron is best suited for construction, packaging, and print applications due to its outstanding tear resistance, strength, toughness, and stability. Valeron performs exceptionally well in cold, moist and high UV conditions and is weather-resistant for one year in outdoor applications.

Tyvek

Tyvek is a lightweight and durable synthetic material that has gained popularity due to its unique properties that are ideal for use in a wide range of businesses and industrial environments. Made from ultra-fine spunbonded olefin fibres (each of which is 0.5–10 µm, as opposed to the 75 µm of human hair), the resulting material is strong and difficult to tear, but easy to cut with scissors or knives. Tyvek tags are typically used for pallet and brick tags, carpet and furniture tags and loop around tags. Strong, versatile, made from environmentally responsible materials, and resistant to water, flames and chemicals, Tyvek is perfect for applications in high-risk environments.

Cyclone

Cyclone is a synthetic polypropylene paper that can resist even the harshest of conditions. In low temperatures (down to -40°C) Cyclone can resist cracking, and in high temperatures (up to 120°C) it can maintain its dimensional stability. Cyclone has a long outdoor life that can resist both water and ultra-violet exposure and is both tear-resistant and recyclable.

