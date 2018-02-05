Raphael sets a new standard of labelling excellence for insignia

New technology 'Raphael' raises the bar for labelling excellence

insignia sets new standard of labelling excellence through technology and innovation

insignia recently welcomed the state-of-the-art OMET XFlex X4 label press ‘Raphael’ into the insignia family. Raphael is the latest addition to insignia’s national fleet of label presses, and has been installed in their Brisbane manufacturing facility.

Raphael received its name as part of a long-running tradition at insignia. Each label press in insignia’s national fleet is named after a renowned artist, as they believe custom labels are a piece of art, designed to identify, distinguish and bring their customers’ brands to life. Raphael joins notable artists in insignia’s production facilities, including Da Vinci, Matisse, Rembrandt, Michelangelo, and others.

Raphael combines traditional Flexographic printing with the latest technology to deliver an industry leading press, delivering excellence in label manufacturing.Inspired by careful analysis of their customers' needs, Raphael is equipped with pre-register and auto-register technology, enabling insignia to deliver the highest print quality. Specifically, the pre-register device is designed to reduce machine set-up time, resulting in a shorter turnaround time to complete label jobs and a reduction in material waste. Increased precision and label quality is delivered through the auto-register device, which automatically positions the label image and maintains this position throughout the entire press run providing high-speed accuracy.

Raphael enhances insignia’s label capabilities for a broad range of market applications including self-adhesive labels, flexible packaging and niche market unsupported filmic tags. A range of premium-labelling embellishments are also available, including cold foiling (designed to deliver high quality and cost-effective metallic printing effects), two side printing, UV Flexo and UV lamination.

insignia continues to experience strong growth, and recently, their Brisbane and Melbourne label manufacturing facilities achieved record production output converting raw material into custom labels. This significant investment in the new label press reinforces insignia’s commitment to supporting their business growth and is recognition of their ongoing commitment to their customers. Raphael provides an opportunity for insignia to increase their current technical capabilities, while continuing to offer market competitive lead times and support large and short run orders. Meaning they can better support Australian businesses in building their market competitiveness.

This investment also extends to their people - their experienced team members are passionate about sharing their knowledge and skills, and providing a first-rate customer service experience at every stage of the label making process.

"Raphael adds to our already strong product portfolio and capability platform, and continues to reinforce our commitment to the market. With this investment, which enhances our current print capabilities, we continue to grow and continue to be a major supplier within the Australian market", affirms Jeff Bint, insignia's Executive General Manager.

insignia is an Australian-owned family business that has been creating unique labelling solutions for 50 years. While they are proud of their heritage, their focus is on the future, continually investing in their team, technology and processes to help Australian businesses compete on a global scale.

For further information on how insignia can create a unique labelling solution to identify, distinguish and bring your brand to life, contact their team on 1300 467 446 or sales@insignia.com.au.