Powerful, compact, and robust - that's Bixolon's SPP-R410 mobile printer by Insignia
by insignia
While boasting its compact size and ruggedness, the SPP-R410 has seamless connectivity and multipurpose design. Powerful, compact and robust, these handy printers are ideal in a wide variety of applications in the ticketing, healthcare, transport & logistics, manufacturing and field workforce industries.
Bixolon’s SPP-R410 features:
- Easy, seamless connectivity – compatible with major operating systems including Android, iOS, and Windows and comes with optional WLAN and BlueTooth functionalities
- Enhanced optimisation for field service – is compact, light-weight and ergonomic; can be dropped from 1.8m; the printer has an IP54 water and dust proof rating
- Multi-purpose design – can print receipts up to 90mm/second; easily switch from receipt to label printing
Contact insignia
National Office
56 Ingleston Rd
Wakerley
QLD 4154
Tel: 1300 467 446
Fax: 1300 780 049
Contact insignia
