Search

Powerful, compact, and robust - that's Bixolon's SPP-R410 mobile printer by Insignia

by insignia
Visit Website
Seamless connectivity and multipurpose design
Seamless connectivity and multipurpose design
logo

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

While boasting its compact size and ruggedness, the SPP-R410 has seamless connectivity and multipurpose design. Powerful, compact and robust, these handy printers are ideal in a wide variety of applications in the ticketing, healthcare, transport & logistics, manufacturing and field workforce industries.

Bixolon’s SPP-R410 features:

  • Easy, seamless connectivity – compatible with major operating systems including Android, iOS, and Windows and comes with optional WLAN and BlueTooth functionalities
  • Enhanced optimisation for field service – is compact, light-weight and ergonomic; can be dropped from 1.8m; the printer has an IP54 water and dust proof rating
  • Multi-purpose design – can print receipts up to 90mm/second; easily switch from receipt to label printing
insignia information and contact details

Contact insignia

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
National Office
56 Ingleston Rd
Wakerley
QLD 4154
Tel: 1300 467 446
Fax: 1300 780 049

Contact insignia

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Printers | Mobile Printers | Portable Printers | Rugged Printers | Warehouse Printers | Printer Supplies