Introducing the New Domino Ax-Series: Rewriting the Rules of Inkjet

The Ax-Series sets new benchmarks for consistent high quality printing, productivity and cost of ownership, making Continuous Inkjet a future-proof investment.

Speed, accuracy and the ability to withstand the most demanding industrial packaging environments gives the new Domino Ax-Series the leading edge. A global leader in continuous inkjet for the past 30 years, Domino has introduced a new generation of CIJ technology, setting a new global benchmark for consistent high-quality printing, productivity and cost of ownership.

A multinational team of scientists and engineers from 22 countries has rewritten the rules of coding and marking by revisiting the underlining science behind CIJ and introducing innovations in three key areas.

“CIJ remains the coding solution of choice across many markets and industries, but we saw the opportunity to rethink three fundamental elements of the technology to deliver measurable benefits for customers and change the way CIJ is perceived,” says Paul Doody, Marketing Director at Domino Printing Sciences.

Continuous Inkjet has evolved through three ‘pillars’ of innovation incorporated into the Ax-Series; these are the new i-Pulse print head and inks, the i-Techx electronics and software platform, and Domino Design, a fresh approach to the total product design to maximize productivity and ease of operation.

i-Pulse

The i-Pulse print head optimises print capability and readability, allows rapid print high-contrast, durable messages and multiple lines at the fastest possible speeds. This industry leading system delivers significantly advanced droplet accuracy and ensures perfect individual ink drop formation is achieved every time. Consistent code quality is achieved with multiple lines of data and higher resolution messages at the fastest print speeds than ever before, without compromising overall equipment efficiency (OEE).

Domino has ensured that high quality and reliability are achieved across a broad spectrum of applications by introducing a range of i-Pulse inks developed to adhere to any substrate- even after the toughest post-print process. i-Pulse inks are ideal for challenging applications including retort (sterilisation) processes, frozen food application and returnable glass bottle processes. In addition, new fast-drying ketone-free inks for flexible food packaging applications also form part of the extensive range.

i-Techx

i-Techx is Domino’s new flexible, high-performance electronics and software platform designed from the ground up to be industry 4.0 ready. Usability is taken to a new level with the i-Techx, designed to optimise customers’ return on investment through the printer’s lifetime. Coding errors are eliminated with the i-Techx by enabling the smooth integration of the Ax-Series into existing production lines.

In addition to ease of integration, the i-Techx also supports a variety of standard factory automation communication protocols such as PACK-ML and OPC-UA. Meanwhile high-speed electronics enables serialisation and other unique item coding applications on the fastest production lines.

An intuitive easy-to-use, multilingual user-interface enables operators to customise the touchscreen format and ensure easy operation is maintained. As a result, i-Techx achieves System Usability Scores that are comparable to smartphones.

Domino Design

Domino’s vision for the Ax-series was to create a product that fulfilled market requirements and overcame customer’s current challenges. Paul Doody, Marketing Director at Domino Printing said, “The best way to make improvements to your product is to talk to people who use them every day - our customers, so that’s what we did. We spent a lot of time talking to them about their needs, wants and challenges they are facing both now and in the future and what came out of that was the need for consistent code quality”.

From their findings, Domino adopted a holistic design approach called Domino Design that delivers a step change on the current generation on CIJ systems in the market to deliver printers that are robust, reliable and easy to use in the harshest environments.

For example, the Ax350i and Ax550i models feature a robust IP66 sealed electronics enclosure and unique plenum air cooling system that make them suitable for wash down conditions, while guaranteeing protection against steam and contaminants. The Ax550i is supplied in a 316 grade stainless steel cabinet for the harshest production environments.

Domino Design minimizes operator invention and encourages tool-free operator maintenance, measurably reducing total cost of ownership. The three-stage solvent recovery system with active gutter control minimises solvent consumption, while the thermally engineered cabinet reduces heat build-up, extending component life. The service free ITM can be replaced without tools or specialist skills, enabling continuous production with optimum line availability.

To learn more about the Domino Ax-Series and how it can revolutionise your production line, visit: www.insignia.com.au/domino-ax