Insignia's tickets and tags can aid a business in identification, tracking, and differentiation

insignia
Affordable and high quality, insignia's unadhesed (no adhesive) tags are an effective method to identify, track and trace challenging-shaped products. insignia's tickets are ideal for event ticketing and can be sequentially coded with alpha and numeric characters.

Why use tickets and tags?

  • Tickets can be sequentially coded with alpha and numeric characters
  • Brightly coloured tags ensure quick differentiation and identification
  • Suitable for use with thermal printers for variable information printing, tickets and tags can be designed with notches and back-marks to suit your printer

As an experienced manufacturer, insignia can provide tags designed to suit your application. Whether you are looking to identify products, machinery, cages, crates, carcasses, tubs or REO, insignia's custom tags can enhance efficiency within your process or your supply chain.

Tags manufactured from cardstock or paper materials are an economic solution and popular for receipts, ticketing and fresh produce (RPC) crate identification. These stocks are available in direct thermal and thermal transfer and a variety of weights/thicknesses.

Synthetic tags are ideal for many agricultural, food and industrial environments. Tough and durable, they provide outstanding tear resistance and weather performance for machinery/electrical lock out tags, or for sewing onto poly-woven bags.

Contact insignia

National Office
56 Ingleston Rd
Wakerley
QLD 4154
Tel: 1300 467 446
Fax: 1300 780 049

Tags | Tickets | Labels | Custom Tags