insignia's Range of Thermal Ribbon Suits All Your Printing Needs

Thermal transfer printing with ribbon delivers a permanent, crisp print, ideal for long-life product labelling, and when labels are exposed to direct sunlight, heat or outdoor conditions.

insignia's quality Thermal Transfer Ribbons are designed to bring out the best in your printer and prolong the life of your printhead. Our thermal printing experts can help you match an appropriate ribbon to your label material or application, as well as providing advice on the correct label printer temperature and print-speed settings.

There are three kinds of ribbon formulations