Insignia's Fibre Laser delivers ultimate performance at unparalleled high speeds

Designed to meet high-speed coding demands of the beverage-canning sector, the revolutionary F720i delivers legible and durable codes on aluminium cans in challenging beverage environments with ease. This environmentally friendly laser provides excellent return on investment due to its low maintenance, sustainable production without fluids or consumables, and unique cooling system for low energy consumption. At the centre of the F720i’s appeal is the unique 3D power concentration, a focused optical laser beam that is distributed in short intense pulses, delivering unmatched code quality at unrivalled speeds. The 3D power concentration produces incredibly accurate permanently readable codes, without effecting the structural integrity of the can. This ensures end users can easily meet the legislative compliance and long-term traceability standards required in the competitive beverage market.

Benefits of Domino F720i Fibre Laser