Insignia Blank Labels
Whether you are shipping a box, naming a sample or barcoding your inventory, labels are crucial for identifying, tracking and tracing.
insignia have a long history in blank label converting, thermal printers, barcodes and scanning and we manufacture over 70,000,000 blank labels each month. Choose from our extensive stock range or request a custom-made blank label and be assured first-rate value and quality.
Blank labels are suitable for applications such as:
- Shipping and warehouse usage
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Promotions
- Retailing
- Food processing
Thermal Direct vs. Thermal Transfer
Thermal direct
Thermal Direct labels are manufactured from heat-sensitive label material which turns black when it comes into contact with the thermal printhead in the label printer. Direct thermal printing is cost-effective media option and ideal for printing sharp, clear barcodes. Typical applications include short-life transport labels and cold environment labelling. No Thermal Ribbon is required with direct thermal labels.
Thermal transfer
Thermal transfer printing uses a heat-sensitive ribbon which, when it comes into contact with the thermal printhead 'transfers' the ink onto the label material.
Thermal Transfer create a permanent, crisp print which is more durable when compared to thermal direct, making it ideal for long-life product labelling, and for products stored outdoors or in direct sunlight.insignia information and contact details
