Insignia Blank Labels

Whether you are shipping a box, naming a sample or barcoding your inventory, labels are crucial for identifying, tracking and tracing.

insignia have a long history in blank label converting, thermal printers, barcodes and scanning and we manufacture over 70,000,000 blank labels each month. Choose from our extensive stock range or request a custom-made blank label and be assured first-rate value and quality.

Blank labels are suitable for applications such as:

Shipping and warehouse usage

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Promotions

Retailing

Food processing





Thermal Direct vs. Thermal Transfer





Thermal direct

Thermal Direct labels are manufactured from heat-sensitive label material which turns black when it comes into contact with the thermal printhead in the label printer. Direct thermal printing is cost-effective media option and ideal for printing sharp, clear barcodes. Typical applications include short-life transport labels and cold environment labelling. No Thermal Ribbon is required with direct thermal labels.

Thermal transfer

Thermal transfer printing uses a heat-sensitive ribbon which, when it comes into contact with the thermal printhead 'transfers' the ink onto the label material.

Thermal Transfer create a permanent, crisp print which is more durable when compared to thermal direct, making it ideal for long-life product labelling, and for products stored outdoors or in direct sunlight.