Increase your productivity and efficiency with the Datamax O'Neil M4206 Mk II by Insignia

The M-Class is a compact, industrial-strength printer that offers outstanding value with a broad range of features. The smaller footprint is ideal when users need the power of industrial printers but must consider space limitations. The M-Class has proven to be the perfect solution for warehouse, healthcare, logistics and retail applications. The modular design of the M-Class makes maintenance and part replacement easy, and the flexible design allows for a variety of options to be upgraded in the field.
Benefits of Datamax O’Neil M4206 Mk II Industrial Printer
- Increased productivity – 32% faster performance than the nearest competitor in its class
- One printer does it all – can be used in a wide variety of applications with a range of media compatibility, connectivity, emulation support, and options including RFID support
- Rugged construction – features a precision die-cast aluminium frame
- Field installable options – such as cutters, peel & present sensors, and thermaltransfer option can be added easily to upgrade a base printer
