Increase your productivity and efficiency with the Datamax O'Neil M4206 Mk II by Insignia

by insignia
Increase your business' productivity
logo

The M-Class is a compact, industrial-strength printer that offers outstanding value with a broad range of features. The smaller footprint is ideal when users need the power of industrial printers but must consider space limitations. The M-Class has proven to be the perfect solution for warehouse, healthcare, logistics and retail applications. The modular design of the M-Class makes maintenance and part replacement easy, and the flexible design allows for a variety of options to be upgraded in the field.

Benefits of Datamax O’Neil M4206 Mk II Industrial Printer

  • Increased productivity – 32% faster performance than the nearest competitor in its class
  • One printer does it all – can be used in a wide variety of applications with a range of media compatibility, connectivity, emulation support, and options including RFID support
  • Rugged construction – features a precision die-cast aluminium frame
  • Field installable options – such as cutters, peel & present sensors, and thermaltransfer option can be added easily to upgrade a base printer
insignia information and contact details

National Office
56 Ingleston Rd
Wakerley
QLD 4154
Tel: 1300 467 446
Fax: 1300 780 049

