Honeywell's Thor VM3 - the industry's most capable full-size vehicle-mounted mobile computer

Designed for challenging distribution centre environments, manufacturing facilities and freight operations, the Thor VM3 delivers unmatched operational efficiencies compared to other full-size vehicle mounted computers in its class. Industry leading features such as the smart dock, user field replaceable screen and built in integration control eliminate downtime and maximize capital gain.

Smart dock enables mounting and removal of the Thor VM3 in seconds

30.73cm (12.1 inch) display screen

Durable IP66-rated design

O/S Upgrade Path allows backward compatibility with current Windows CE installed base and the flexibility to upgrade in the future

Optional screen blanking - restrict driver access to the screen when vehicle is in motion