Honeywell's Thor VM3 - the industry's most capable full-size vehicle-mounted mobile computer by insignia

by insignia
  • Mounting and removal of the Thor VM3 can be done in seconds
  • Designed for challenging environments
Designed for challenging distribution centre environments, manufacturing facilities and freight operations, the Thor VM3 delivers unmatched operational efficiencies compared to other full-size vehicle mounted computers in its class. Industry leading features such as the smart dock, user field replaceable screen and built in integration control eliminate downtime and maximize capital gain.

  • Smart dock enables mounting and removal of the Thor VM3 in seconds
  • 30.73cm (12.1 inch) display screen
  • Durable IP66-rated design
  • O/S Upgrade Path allows backward compatibility with current Windows CE installed base and the flexibility to upgrade in the future
  • Optional screen blanking - restrict driver access to the screen when vehicle is in motion
