Honeywell's Thor VM3 - the industry's most capable full-size vehicle-mounted mobile computer by insignia
Designed for challenging distribution centre environments, manufacturing facilities and freight operations, the Thor VM3 delivers unmatched operational efficiencies compared to other full-size vehicle mounted computers in its class. Industry leading features such as the smart dock, user field replaceable screen and built in integration control eliminate downtime and maximize capital gain.
- Smart dock enables mounting and removal of the Thor VM3 in seconds
- 30.73cm (12.1 inch) display screen
- Durable IP66-rated design
- O/S Upgrade Path allows backward compatibility with current Windows CE installed base and the flexibility to upgrade in the future
- Optional screen blanking - restrict driver access to the screen when vehicle is in motion
