Honeywell's CK75 Mobile Computer is a One-of-a-Kind and Optimised for Tough Environments by Insignia

Smaller and lighter than other ultra-rugged computers in its class, and packed with productivity-enhancing features. Honeywell's CK75 mobile computer is designed to thrive in challenging warehouse and distribution environments. Combining industrial grade materials and next-generation features, the CK75 delivers maximum business agility and flexibility in even the harshest environmental conditions.

Rugged yet compact - 31% smaller and lighter than other ultra-rugged devices

Can switch between Windows Embedded 6.5 and Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Built for rugged environments – its design can withstand 2.4m drops to concrete

IP67 seal rating against water and dust

Cold Storage model includes touch screen and scan window heaters

The CK75 mobile computer gives workers the flexibility to quickly transition to tasks that require near or far scanning and image capture, without wasting time reorienting themselves on unfamiliar devices.