Search

Honeywell's CK75 Mobile Computer is a One-of-a-Kind and Optimised for Tough Environments by Insignia

by insignia
Visit Website
31% smaller and lighter than other ultra-rugged devices
31% smaller and lighter than other ultra-rugged devices
  • 31% smaller and lighter than other ultra-rugged devices
  • Withstands 2.4m drops to concrete
logo

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

Smaller and lighter than other ultra-rugged computers in its class, and packed with productivity-enhancing features. Honeywell's CK75 mobile computer is designed to thrive in challenging warehouse and distribution environments. Combining industrial grade materials and next-generation features, the CK75 delivers maximum business agility and flexibility in even the harshest environmental conditions.

  • Rugged yet compact - 31% smaller and lighter than other ultra-rugged devices
  • Can switch between Windows Embedded 6.5 and Android 6.0 Marshmallow
  • Built for rugged environments – its design can withstand 2.4m drops to concrete
  • IP67 seal rating against water and dust
  • Cold Storage model includes touch screen and scan window heaters

The CK75 mobile computer gives workers the flexibility to quickly transition to tasks that require near or far scanning and image capture, without wasting time reorienting themselves on unfamiliar devices.

insignia information and contact details

Contact insignia

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
National Office
56 Ingleston Rd
Wakerley
QLD 4154
Tel: 1300 467 446
Fax: 1300 780 049

Contact insignia

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Rugged Computers | Mobile Computers | Warehouse Scanners | Handheld Scanning | Mobile Scanners | Portable Scanners