High speed, high quality coding in the harshest environment

The Domino D-Series Laser utilizes CO2 technology to code onto a variety of materials including card, paper, glass and PET. You can choose to house it within a standard dust proof rated case or full wash down IP55 rated case for harsher environments. The D-Series Laser range boasts a modular, flexible design, which makes integration easy and quick connect cabling for hot-swap requirements.

Domino D120i CO2 Laser Coder

Domino D120i is a 10W, entry level laser which is highly modular, robust and can be mounted easily as a standalone unit or integrated into a host machine. The D120i is ideal for coding onto PET, card, paper and even glass.

Highly modular, flexible design

Quick connect cabling

Domino D320i CO2 Laser Coder

As the highest selling CO2 laser in Australia, Domino's D320i lives up to is promise of performance, efficiency and reliability. Its 30W tube easily codes onto PET, glass, PE and HDPE and many more substrates. The D320i produces codes at very fast speeds and boasts the widest coding window in the industry (452mm wide window).

Highly modular design

Widest mark window available (452mm wide window)

Quick connect cabling

Domino D620i Laser Coder

Domino D620i 60W laser is the premier CO2 laser coder available on the market today. With its powerful 60W tube, it codes at extremely fast speeds and reliably marks substrates other CO2 lasers cannot, such as hardened glass, some metals as well as softer substrates such as plastics and paper.