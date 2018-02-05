GHS standards explained

Chemicals, labels and their accompanying Safety Data sheets are going through some significant changes. The new system known as the Globally Harmonised System of Classification and Labelling of Chemical, or GHS are mandatory global standards developed by the United Nations and designed to standardise chemical classifications, labelling and data sheets. GHS is set to unify communication of hazardous products and replace existing country specific regulations with an overall goal to improve protection of humans and the environment. Australia adopted these regulations in 2011 and have been in a 5-year transition period with full implementation on 1 January 2017.

The implementation of GHS will bring a vast amount benefits for chemical manufacturers, importers and distributors. GHS will reduce the time and cost involved in meeting multiple requirements for labels, allowparticipating countries to facilitate trade by removing regulatory barriers, reduce the need for duplicate testing and improve comprehension and understanding of physical, health and environmental hazards.

As part of the GHS, there are three key areas which will be impacted, hazard classification, labelling and safety data sheets. The key changes for uses of chemicals will be Safety Data Sheets (SDS) replacing Materials Safety Data Sheets (MSDS), the presences of pictograms classifying hazardous chemicals and new warning information on labels.

Hazard classification

The definitions of hazards now incorporates criteria for classifying health and physical hazards in addition to classification of mixtures.

Safety Data Sheets

Previously named Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS) are now referred to as Safety Data Sheets (SDS) and follow a specific 16-section standardised format. Similar to the Materials Safety Data Sheets the format and sections of the SDS remain very similar with the most prominent changes appearing in Sections 2 and 3.

Labels Chemical manufacturers, importers and distributors will have to use labels incorporating a harmonized signal word, pictogram/s and hazard statement for each hazard class and category. Precautionary statements will also be required.

The new labels will now have:

Signal word

One of two words indicates the severity of the hazard. Warning is used to describe less severe hazards while Danger means severe hazards.

Pictogram

Pictograms are universal symbols intended to quickly convey special information about the hazards of chemicals. There are nine hazard pictograms in the GHS which represent the physical, health and environmental hazards. These are as follows;

GHS symbols and abbreviated meanings

Acute toxicity via oral, dermal or inhalation

Oxidising substances, Organic peroxides

Aspiratory or respiratory hazards, carcinogenicity, mutagenicity

Explosives, self-reactive substances, organic peroxides

Hazardous to the environment, aquatic toxicity

Compressed, liquefied or dissolved gasses

Flammable, pyrophoric, self-heating substances, water reactive

Corrosive, skin damage, eye damage

Acute toxicity, skin irritation, eye irritation, skin sensitisers

Hazard Statement

A hazard statement is a brief message describing the nature of the hazard, such as ‘Causes serious eye irritation’.

Precautionary Statement

This section outlines how to respond in case of exposure and how to store chemicals safely and properly.

Product identifier, identity and proportion of each ingredientand contact details of Australian manufacturer or importer complete the label information.

Chemical manufacturers responsible for the labelling of their chemical products will need to ensure the chemical labels will comply with the GHS standards. Depending on the type of industry and chemicals used, the appearance of label information will need to be updated to include updated DG (Dangerous Goods) information and visual information such as updated safety pictograms. In some cases, the pictograms need to be two colours, being a red diamond with black print on the inside.

It's important to consider not only how these two-colour labels will be printed in-house, but also ensuring your labelling software will provide access to all the standard templates for GHS pictograms. Another important consideration is the label material and ensuring it is fit for purpose and complies with the relevant chemicals in the market.

In essence, the revised standard requires that information about chemical hazards is conveyed on the label with easy to understand visual references to provide immediate recognition of the hazard, and an understanding of how to handle the chemical safely.

In essence, the revised standard requires that information about chemical hazards is conveyed on the label with easy to understand visual references to provide immediate recognition of the hazard, and an understanding of how to handle the chemical safely.