Expand Your Capabilities with Datamax O'Neil's Ultra-Rugged RL4 Mobile Printer

The RL4 is the most rugged of Datamax-O'Neil's mobile label printer ranges, and the first of its' kind to produce from 1 to 4 inch labels, a standard size used in most warehouse and logistics operations. With a range of connectivity options, the RL4 connects wirelessly to your network making integration easy. Reducing error in labelling applications where mobility is required to improve efficiencies, the RL4 stands up to the test time again – especially in rough warehouse environments.

The benefits of Datamax O’Neil RL4 Mobile Printer