Drop-on-demand C-Series large character Ink Jet Printers by Insignia

The Domino C-Series Large Character Ink Jet coders are capable of applying both water and solvent based inks providing greater flexibility to the end user. Domino's drop-on-demand large character ink jet coders have been developed to offer the end user an extensive range of coding and marking capabilities for date or batch coding.
Benefits of The Domino C-Series Large Character Ink Jet coders
- Eliminate downtime and hold ups during packing and manufacturing
- Reduce errors, wastage and excess inventory
- Ensure clean operation with fully integrated and self contained ink reservoir
- Compact design is simply integrated into existing production facilities
- Domino's valve jet technologies are capable of printing on a variety of porous and non-porous materials such as corrugated outer cases, sacks, rubber, metal and PVC.
