Search

Drop-on-demand C-Series large character Ink Jet Printers by Insignia

by insignia
Visit Website
Domino's C-Series offer a large range of capabilities to its user
Domino's C-Series offer a large range of capabilities to its user
  • Domino's C-Series offer a large range of capabilities to its user
  • The C-Series can be used to print both low and high resolution print
  • Simple carton coding to aid in identification and efficiencies
  • Capable of applying both water and solvent based inks
logo

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

The Domino C-Series Large Character Ink Jet coders are capable of applying both water and solvent based inks providing greater flexibility to the end user. Domino's drop-on-demand large character ink jet coders have been developed to offer the end user an extensive range of coding and marking capabilities for date or batch coding.

Benefits of The Domino C-Series Large Character Ink Jet coders 

  • Eliminate downtime and hold ups during packing and manufacturing
  • Reduce errors, wastage and excess inventory
  • Ensure clean operation with fully integrated and self contained ink reservoir
  • Compact design is simply integrated into existing production facilities
  • Domino's valve jet technologies are capable of printing on a variety of porous and non-porous materials such as corrugated outer cases, sacks, rubber, metal and PVC.
insignia information and contact details

Contact insignia

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
National Office
56 Ingleston Rd
Wakerley
QLD 4154
Tel: 1300 467 446
Fax: 1300 780 049

Contact insignia

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Coding | Coding Applications | Coding Marking Solutions | Coding Systems | Coding Equipment