BarTender - The World's Most Trusted Barcoding Software
by insignia
Use BarTender to create label designs, create barcodes, automate your labelling and much more. BarTender is easy to use, easy to integrate with existing databases and with four editions, it is easy to upgrade as your needs expand.
The four editions are:
- Basic edition – a great choice for individuals and smaller teams
- Professional edition – builds on the Basic edition and allows you to harness the efficiency and accuracy of databases
- Automation edition – the array of label print functions makes this edition ideal for organisations looking to improve efficiency
- Enterprise automation edition – the most sophisticated edition incorporating advanced server functions for centralised design, print and management of barcode and RFID-encoded labels, tags and cards
Features of BarTender software:
- Microsoft certified – All BarTender editions have an intuitive user interface that has been certified by Microsoft
- GS1 certified software – Ensuring your barcodes meet the high standards that are GS1 approved
- Any barcode type – BarTender has a vast library of barcodes from all over the world to ensure that no matter where you are exporting to there is a barcode to suit
- Fonts and images - A large library of fonts are available at your fingertips. This gives you the ability to create unique labels to your needs
- Print to any Windows printer - This means you are not limited to what printers the software supports. If Windows recognises the printer so will BarTender
