Barcode Scanners from Insignia

Honeywell omni-directional scanner reads barcodes from almost any angle : Honeywell 2D Voyager 1452g Scanner

The cost-effective Honeywell Voyager 1452g scanner allows businesses to embrace area imaging at their own pace. This 1D omnidirectional cordless scanner can scan from mobile devices and boasts a long battery life, delivering up to 40,000 scans per charge. Affordably upgrade to scan PDF and 2D barcodes with the purchase of a software license. The cordless Voyager 1452g gives you freedom of movement, boosting productivity and eliminating tripping hazards caused by the cables of tethered hand units.

Benefits of the Honeywell Voyager barcode scanner

1. Reliable Data Collection

Offers omni-directional reading of virtually all linear barcodes and the most widely used 2D barcodes, including poor quality and mobile barcodes (2D decoding available in select models).

2. Mobile Device Reading

Scan loyalty cards, coupons, mobile tickets and digital wallets from the screens of mobile devices.

3. Cordless Convenience

Bluetooth Wireless Technology (Bluetooth 2 radio) gives you a wireless range of up to 10 metres from the base. Plus a handy paging system, with both auditory and visual signals, helps you locate a misplaced scanner.

4. Long Battery Life & Tool-Free Battery Removal

The lithium ion battery provides 14 hours or more of use, depending on scanning intensity and it can be easily replaced on the go.





Reliable scanning all day long :Zebra Scanner LI4278

Built for all day usage, the LI4278 takes 1D barcode scanning to the next level. Armed with cordless Bluetooth compatibility, the LI4278 captures virtually any barcode faster and farther than ever before. With the ability to read 100% UPC barcodes up to 76cm away and 200% UPC barcodes can be captured up to 139cm away. Barcodes can be captured at extreme angles, so workers spend less time manoeuvring the scanner and more time on their task.

Benefits of Zebra LI4278 Scanner

1. Superior battery power management delivers largest number of scans per battery

2. 1D scanning performance delivers superior scanning speed and wider data capture

3. Captures all 1D barcodes on any surface including mobile devices

4. Backward compatible with the cradle, which also works with its cousins, the LS4278 and DS6878

5. Superior motion and angular tolerance

6. Gasket sealed housing withstands dust and can be sprayed clean

Improve productivity and eliminate errors with Honeywell’s Voyager Scanner : Honeywell Scanner Voyager 1245G 1D

Main Body: The Voyager 1250g single-line scanner combines the Voyager series’ proven performance with extended depth of field to scan out-of-reach items with ease. The Voyager is optimised to scan linear barcodes fast – even poorly printed and damaged codes – resulting in minimal data entry and increased productivity. The Voyager 1250g has an impressive depth of field, allowing you to scan out-of-reach items, reading larger format barcodes up to 580mm away and the easy to assemble stand enables effortless hands-free, presentation mode scanning.

While comfortable to use all day long due to its ergonomic, light-weight design, the Voyager 1250g doesn't compromise on durability and has been tested to withstand 30 x 1.5m drops onto concrete.

Benefits of Honeywell Scanner Voyager 1250G 1D

1. Automatic Interface Identification supports all popular interfaces in one device

2. Scan 13 mil barcodes up to 17.6 inches away and larger barcodes up to 23 inches away

3. Ergonomic design reduces user fatigue

4. Quickly switch to hands-free scanning with the included stand

5. CodeGate technology enables user to ensure correct barcode is scanned before transmitting data

6. Remote MasterMind scanner management software provides a turnkey remote device management solution to easily manage and track usage of installed device