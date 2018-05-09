The implications of global adoption of UDI

Following the FDA legislation in September 2013, Unique Device Identification or UDI was made mandatory for device manufacturers to ensure patient safety. Failure to comply with UDI submission requirements would prevent them from selling products in the United States.

Since the introduction of the UDI mandate, most companies manufacturing Class III and Class II implantables have invested a great deal of time and money implementing new labelling standards as well as PIM systems to better manage and synchronise their product information with the FDA’s GUDID (Global UDI Database).

Having realised that the FDA’s sole purpose is to improve patient safety, device manufacturers remain positive that the system will not only deliver better processes internally and improve master data quality, but also externally with more accurate reporting and visibility to support device recalls.

Internationally, The European Commission has already recommended a common framework for UDI adoption consistent with the FDA’s data standard. China is now expected to implement UDI standards in the near future.

Health Canada is also actively participating in the UDI framework supported by the International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF). Members of the IMDRF already include Japan, Australia, Brazil, Canada, United States, and the European Union, all working in collaboration with the FDA to align their UDI framework. Health Canada is also participating in this group, focusing on the adoption of a system that is right for their market.

At the end of the day, it’s clear that there may be more than one version of the UDI standard. Global device manufacturers will need to plan for this or face potential loss of sales to emerging markets still in the planning stage for this system.

