How the world is adopting GS1 standards

Brand manufacturers and suppliers can achieve business efficiencies by ensuring that their products align with GS1 standards, and product information is synchronised with trading partners via GDSN data pools such as the National Product Catalogue (NPC).

Data recipients such as retailers, distributors and healthcare agencies must ensure they are ‘effective data recipients’ of the NPC in order to enhance the catalogue data within their legacy ERP systems being published from the supplier community.

In New Zealand, the hardware sector has been promoting the value of GS1 systems and solutions including the NPC. With over 130 suppliers ‘NPC live’, Mitre 10 and ITM are reaping the benefits of having up-to-date, validated and clean product catalogue data in their systems.

Over time, the supply chain across multiple industry sectors has evolved into a sophisticated, collaborative landscape involving omni-channel and ecommerce solutions. These solutions need to cater for the continuous changes in consumer shopping habits such as online shopping, click and collect, mobile shopping/ customer loyalty apps, and the presentation of health regulatory and food standards information.

Global brand manufacturers, distributors and data recipients are continually being asked to provide more, and better quality data.

Companies such as PlaceMakers, Warehouse Stationery, Fonterra, Johnsons & Johnsons, 3M and B. Braun trust Innovit for MDM, PIM and NPC solutions.